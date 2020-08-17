Senex Energy : FY20 full year results webcast details

ASX Announcement
Release Date: 17 August 2020
FY20 full year results webcast details
Senex Energy Limited (Senex, ASX: SXY) will release its FY20 full year results on Monday, 24 August 2020.
Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies and Chief Financial Officer Mark McCabe will hold a webcast to discuss the results that morning.
Time: 10.00am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane)
Date: Monday, 24 August 2020
The webcast can be accessed via the Senex company page on the Open Briefing website: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/6423/. A recording of the webcast will be available via the same link.
Authorised by:
Investor enquiries:
Ian Davies
Derek Piper
Managing Director and CEO
Senior Advisor - Investor Relations
Senex Energy Ltd
Senex Energy Ltd
Phone: +61 7 3335 9000
Phone: +61 7 3335 9000
About Senex
Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast e nergy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.
Senex Energy Limited
Head Office
Phone +61 7 3335 9000
ABN 50 008 942 827
Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000
Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999
ASX: SXY
GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001
Web www.senexenergy.com.au
