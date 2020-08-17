Senex Energy : FY20 full year results webcast details

Log in
08/17/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 17 August 2020

FY20 full year results webcast details

Senex Energy Limited (Senex, ASX: SXY) will release its FY20 full year results on Monday, 24 August 2020.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies and Chief Financial Officer Mark McCabe will hold a webcast to discuss the results that morning.

Time: 10.00am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane)

Date: Monday, 24 August 2020

The webcast can be accessed via the Senex company page on the Open Briefing website: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/6423/. A recording of the webcast will be available via the same link.

Authorised by:

Investor enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Managing Director and CEO

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast e nergy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 21:32:02 UTC
