SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
  Report
02/14
0.33 AUD   -1.49%
Senex Energy : FY20 half year results webcast details

02/16/2020 | 08:07pm EST

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 14 February 2020

FY20 half year results webcast details

Senex Energy Limited (Senex, ASX: SXY) will release its FY20 half year results on Friday, 21 February 2020.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies and Chief Financial Officer Mark McCabe will hold a webcast to discuss the results that morning.

Time: 10.00am AEST (Brisbane)

11.00am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne)

Date: Friday, 21 February 2020

The webcast will be streamed live and can be accessed via the Senex company page on the Open Briefing website: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/5863/. The webcast will be available from 5.00pm AEST via the same link.

Authorised by:

Investor enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Managing Director and CEO

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast e nergy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 01:06:09 UTC
