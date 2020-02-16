Senex Energy : FY20 half year results webcast details

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 14 February 2020

FY20 half year results webcast details

Senex Energy Limited (Senex, ASX: SXY) will release its FY20 half year results on Friday, 21 February 2020.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies and Chief Financial Officer Mark McCabe will hold a webcast to discuss the results that morning.

Time: 10.00am AEST (Brisbane)

11.00am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne)

Date: Friday, 21 February 2020

The webcast will be streamed live and can be accessed via the Senex company page on the Open Briefing website: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/5863/. The webcast will be available from 5.00pm AEST via the same link.

Authorised by: Investor enquiries: Ian Davies Derek Piper Managing Director and CEO Senior Advisor - Investor Relations Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast e nergy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.