SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
10/07
0.355 AUD   +4.41%
Senex Energy : First gas production at Project Atlas

10/07/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 8 October 2019

First gas production at Project Atlas

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) announced that first gas production has been achieved at Project Atlas, with natural gas flowing immediately.

The Project Atlas drilling campaign commenced in August 2019 and 11 wells of the ~60-well campaign have now been drilled and completed. The first four wells were recently brought online and produced gas immediately.

Project Atlas includes a 15 petajoule per annum (40 TJ/day) gas processing facility and a 60km buried pipeline to the Wallumbilla Hub. As announced on 3 October 2019, Jemena has completed construction of the pipeline and is nearing completion of the gas facility. Prior to commissioning and start-up this quarter, Project Atlas gas will be produced to flare.

Natural gas from Project Atlas will supply major Queensland manufacturers including CSR, Orora and O-I. Senex has contracted most of its expected gas production volumes in 2020, with more contracts currently under negotiation.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said first gas production from Project Atlas is a major achievement.

"Senex was granted the Petroleum Lease for Project Atlas in March 2018. The delivery of a greenfield natural gas development in 18 months is an outstanding achievement.

"The remainder of 2019 will be active and exciting as we bring more wells online, commission the gas facility and increase production to meet sales agreements commencing 1 January 2020," Mr Davies said.

Senex and its partners continue to meet all development milestones for the Project Atlas and Roma North work programs. These will deliver a Surat Basin gas production rate of 18 petajoules per annum by the end of FY21, with low cost expansion options.

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is a growing Australian oil and natural gas explorer and producer. We are focused on creating sustainable value for all stakeholders through low-cost, efficient and safe operations in the Surat and Cooper basins. Senex is helping to meet the energy challenge on the east coast of Australia through natural gas development projects which include Project Atlas, Australia's first dedicated domestic gas acreage.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 03:06:08 UTC
