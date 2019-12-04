Log in
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/04
0.315 AUD   -4.55%
Senex Energy : First gas sales from Gemba gas field

12/04/2019 | 10:55pm EST

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 5 December 2019

First gas sales from Gemba gas field

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced that the Gemba gas field in the Cooper Basin is on production following successful tie-in to the Santos-operated gas gathering network.

The Gemba field (PEL 516: Senex 100% and operator) is located on the south-west margin of the Allunga Trough, about 5 km from existing infrastructure and 37 km south-west of the Moomba processing facility. The field was discovered in late 2018 with subsequent testing supporting ultimate gas recovery estimates of ~15 petajoules, subject to successful field development (refer ASX announcement of 29 August 2019).

Following successful tie-in to the Santos-operated gathering network, the SACB JV is now processing raw gas from the Gemba field under a gas processing agreement. Gemba 1 is currently producing raw gas at ~4 mmscf/day on a constrained basis.

Sales gas is being sold to the Pelican Point Power Station in South Australia under a fixed price gas sales agreement in line with current market prices. Associated liquids, including ethane, LPG and condensate, are being sold to the SACB JV as part of the gas processing agreement.

Gemba is expected to contribute additional production of around 0.1 mmboe in FY20.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the

Gemba field represents a new gas supply source for both

Senex and the domestic gas market.

"This discovery further diversifies Senex's growing east coast gas portfolio and we now look forward to future appraisal and development of the Gemba field.

"Senex is appreciative of the ongoing support of the South Australian Government. The $5.26 million PACE grant for the Gemba project has accelerated new gas supply into the domestic market," Mr Davies said.

Authorised by:

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is a growing Australian oil and natural gas explorer and producer. We are focused on creating sustainable value for all stakeholders through low-cost, efficient and safe operations in the Surat and Cooper basins. Senex is helping to meet the energy challenge on the east coast of Australia through natural gas development projects which include Project Atlas, Australia's first dedicated domestic gas acreage.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 03:54:02 UTC
