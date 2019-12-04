Senex Energy : First gas sales from Gemba gas field

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 5 December 2019

First gas sales from Gemba gas field

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced that the Gemba gas field in the Cooper Basin is on production following successful tie-in to the Santos-operated gas gathering network.

The Gemba field (PEL 516: Senex 100% and operator) is located on the south-west margin of the Allunga Trough, about 5 km from existing infrastructure and 37 km south-west of the Moomba processing facility. The field was discovered in late 2018 with subsequent testing supporting ultimate gas recovery estimates of ~15 petajoules, subject to successful field development (refer ASX announcement of 29 August 2019).

Following successful tie-in to the Santos-operated gathering network, the SACB JV is now processing raw gas from the Gemba field under a gas processing agreement. Gemba 1 is currently producing raw gas at ~4 mmscf/day on a constrained basis.

Sales gas is being sold to the Pelican Point Power Station in South Australia under a fixed price gas sales agreement in line with current market prices. Associated liquids, including ethane, LPG and condensate, are being sold to the SACB JV as part of the gas processing agreement.

Gemba is expected to contribute additional production of around 0.1 mmboe in FY20.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the

Gemba field represents a new gas supply source for both

Senex and the domestic gas market.

"This discovery further diversifies Senex's growing east coast gas portfolio and we now look forward to future appraisal and development of the Gemba field.

"Senex is appreciative of the ongoing support of the South Australian Government. The $5.26 million PACE grant for the Gemba project has accelerated new gas supply into the domestic market," Mr Davies said.

