Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Senex Energy Limited    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/09
0.175 AUD   +6.06%
07:18pSENEX ENERGY : March 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
03/26SENEX ENERGY : COVID-19 response and business update
PU
03/23SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Bourne
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Senex Energy : March 2020 Quarterly Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 07:18pm EDT

Quarterly report

For the period ended 31 March 2020

Highlights

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) continues to record strong quarterly production growth as the execution phase of its transformational Surat Basin gas development projects nears completion. Highlights include:

  • Quarterly production up 31% to 589 kboe: Gas production up 61% to 422 kboe from continuing Surat Basin ramp-upand the first full quarter of production from the Gemba field in the Cooper Basin
  • Surat Basin gas production outperformance: Roma North producing above nameplate capacity at ~18 TJ/day; Surat Basin production now
    >29 TJ/day and tracking towards initial nameplate capacity of 48 TJ/day
  • Surat Basin drilling program reduced to 85 wells (from 110) due to production outperformance: Roma North campaign reduced by 15 wells to 35 wells; Atlas campaign reduced by 10 wells to 50 wells
  • 67 wells of 85 well campaign now drilled: 58 wells brought on production with the remainder online in coming weeks
  • Senex to build, own and operate Atlas water management infrastructure: Eliminating ongoing water processing tolls and increasing operational flexibility
  • Broad ranging COVID-19 protocols implemented: Operations and work programs proceeding safely and with minimal disruption following swift implementation of broad ranging protocols
  • FY20 guidance reiterated: Full year production guidance of 1.8-2.0mmboe; full year EBITDA guidance of $40-50million

Comments from Managing Director

and CEO Ian Davies:

"Against the backdrop of COVID-19 and lower oil prices, Senex has delivered another outstanding quarter highlighted by strong gas production growth and delivery of key project milestones.

"Our highest priority is always the safety and well- being of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate. Senex responded swiftly to COVID-19, with broad ranging protocols implemented. This has allowed operations and work

programs to continue safely with minimal disruption.

"Surat Basin gas production continues to ramp and has exceeded 29 TJ/day, with Roma North producing above nameplate capacity. Ramp-upis set to continueas new Atlas wells are brought online later this month.

"The Surat Basin drilling campaign has been reduced by 25 wells due to production outperformance, and we will be eliminating Atlas water processing tolls throughbuilding and operating our own water infrastructure.

"Senex's diversified revenue streams, low-cost business model and free cashflow breakeven below US$30/bbl mean we are in a strong financial position

to not only complete our transformational Surat Basingas projects, but to thrive in a lower oil price environment", Mr Davies said.

Key performance metrics

March

December

March

Qtr on Qtr

FY20

Q3 FY19

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Change

YTD

Total production (kboe)

331

448

589

31%

1,369

Total sales volumes (kboe)

321

400

6361

59%

1,355

Total sales revenue ($ million)

27.8

29.4

33.3

13%

86.6

Average realised oil price ($/bbl)

109.1

111.9

63.0

(44%)

92.5

Net cash / (debt) ($ million)

23.1

(2.3)

(26.3)

($24.0m)

(26.3)

1 Includes 97 kboe of third party gas purchases

Released 15 April 2020

Quarterly Report for the period ended 31 March 2020

2

Financial

Sales volumes and revenue

Sales volumes of 539 kboe (before third party gas purchase volumes of 97 kboe) were 35% higher than the prior quarter. Lower oil sales volumes due to natural field decline were offset by a 68% increase in gas and gas liquids volumes from the Surat Basin and the Gemba field in the Cooper Basin.

Sales revenue of $33.3 million was 13% higher than the prior quarter due to an increase in gas revenue to $23.2 million on higher gas production and strong prices, and lower Cooper Basin oil revenue of $10.2 million due to lower oil prices. The average realised Australian dollar oil price was down 44% to $63.0/bbl (Q2 FY20: $111.9/bbl), which includes the revenue effect of oil hedges.

Senex recognises revenue using the accrual accounting method. For Senex oil sales, revenue is accrued at provisional prices when oil is delivered to the SACB JV at Moomba. The final price is determined and an adjustment recorded when oil is shipped to the end customer, around 70 days later. Consequently, in a declining oil price environment, the average realised oil price in a quarter may be lower due to re-pricing of the prior quarter's accrued volumes at the lower prevailing spot price. The opposite effect can occur in a rising oil price environment.

Sales volumes and revenue

March

December

March

Qtr on Qtr

FY20

(Senex share)

Q3 FY19

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Change

YTD

Oil sales volumes (kbbl)

208

176

162

(8%)

518

Senex own gas and gas liquids sales volumes2 (kboe)

112

224

377

68%

740

Third party gas purchase volumes (kboe)

-

-

97

n.m.

97

Total sales volumes (kboe)

321

400

636

59%

1,355

Oil sales revenue ($ million)

22.7

19.7

10.2

(48%)

47.9

Gas and gas liquids sales revenue ($ million)

5.2

9.7

23.2

139%

38.8

Total sales revenue ($ million)

27.8

29.4

33.3

13%

86.6

Average realised oil price ($/bbl)

109.1

111.9

63.0

(44%)

92.5

Average realised gas and gas liquids price ($/GJe)

7.9

7.5

8.4

13%

8.0

NB. Totals throughout report may not add due to rounding

Senex's diversified revenue streams and resilient, low-cost business model position it well to continue delivering material operating cashflow in a lower oil price environment. Senex's diversified oil and gas portfolio generates revenue from fixed price domestic gas contracts, oil-linked gas contracts and oil production with material downside hedging in place, as summarised below.

  • At Atlas, over 60% of expected gas production through to the end of calendar year 2022 is contracted at strong fixed prices.
  • At Roma North, the oil-linked gas sales agreement with GLNG has downside price protection built into the contract and delivers positive operating cashflow at below US$15/bbl and gas revenue of more than A$5/GJ at an oil price of US$27/bbl and an AUD/USD exchange rate of 0.60.
  • 95% of Surat Basin gas production is contracted for calendar year 2020.
  • In the Cooper Basin, 409,756 barrels of oil production are hedged for the 15-month period to 30 June 2021 at average swap prices between A$90/bbl and A$95/bbl.

Senex is in a strong financial position, with revenue well protected from oil price declines through strong fixed price gas contracts at Atlas, an oil-linked gas sales agreement with downside price protection at Roma North, and a proactive and material oil hedging program.

2 Senex own product. Q3 FY20 sales volumes of 377 kboe include 28 kboe of non-methane sales volumes

Quarterly Report for the period ended 31 March 2020

3

Financial

Liquidity

As at 31 March 2020, Senex had strong liquidity with cash reserves of $98.7 million and drawn debt of $125.0 million. Senex's debt facility was sized to deliver its transformational Surat Basin gas projects, with peak net debt of less than $80 million expected in Q1 FY21 upon completion of the work programs and at the commencement of free cashflow generation.

Senex continues to enjoy strong banking syndicate support. For details of Senex's debt facility, refer to the ASX announcement of 29 October 2018.

$ million

March

December

March

Qtr on Qtr

Q3 FY19

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Change

Cash reserves

58.1

122.7

98.7

(20%)

Drawn debt

35.0

125.0

125.0

-

Net cash / (debt)

23.1

(2.3)

(26.3)

($24.0m)

Hedging

Senex continues to operate a proactive hedging policy. A total of 409,756 barrels of oil equivalent production is hedged for the three months ending 30 June 2020 and the 12 months ending 30 June 2021 using swaps with average prices of A$95/bbl and A$90/bbl, respectively.

Oil swaps

FY20

FY21

(Apr.-June)

Volume (kbbl)

92

318

Weighted average swap price (A$/bbl)

95

90

Roma North gas processing facility

Quarterly Report for the period ended 31 March 2020

4

Financial

Capital expenditure

Net capital expenditure of $41.5 million included drilling, well completions and construction of gathering networks for the Surat Basin natural gas development projects.

$ million

March

December

March

Qtr on Qtr

FY20

Q3 FY19

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Change

YTD

Exploration and appraisal

8.9

3.5

1.6

(54%)

8.0

Development, plant and equipment

19.0

40.9

40.7

(0%)

119.3

Capital expenditure incurred (gross)

27.9

44.4

42.3

(5%)

127.3

Less: Cooper Basin free-carry3

(1.0)

(5.7)

(0.8)

($4.9m)

(6.5)

Capital expenditure (net to Senex)

26.9

38.7

41.5

7%

120.8

As announced on 11 March 2020, Senex has reduced the originally planned 110 well Surat Basin drilling campaign to

85 wells. At Roma North, just 35 of the originally planned 50 wells will be required due to production outperformance to date. At Atlas, Senex reviewed the strong production performance of the initial 23 wells and leveraged learnings from Roma North, which resulted in a reduction to the number of wells required to reach initial plateau production from the originally planned 60 wells to 50 wells.

Further, Senex has reviewed its Atlas capital program and identified an opportunity to build, own and operate Atlas water management infrastructure. This opportunity is value accretive to Senex, with capital investment of approximately

$15 million removing ongoing water processing tolls over the life of Atlas and increasing operational flexibility.

After the reduction of 25 wells and the inclusion of Atlas water management infrastructure, Senex expects net capital expenditure for its Surat Basin gas development projects to reduce by around $15 million.

Senex retains full discretion as to growth capital expenditure through its 100% operated asset position and disciplined approach to capital allocation.

3 As announced on 16 April 2018, Senex and Beach agreed the transfer of up to $43 million (gross) of free-carry commitment from the joint venture's unconventional gas project to the Cooper Basin western flank oil assets. No additional interest in the Cooper Basin western flank oil assets will be earned by Beach through this free-carry arrangement

Quarterly Report for the period ended 31 March 2020

5

Operations

Response to COVID-19

Senex has implemented a broad range of COVID-19 protocols and business continuity measures and is working closely with Government, industry bodies and our contractors and joint venture partners to limit the spread of COVID-19. Strict travel restrictions, field access arrangements, hygiene discipline, social distancing at offices and work sites and other measures have been enacted. Our objective is to meet or exceed Government, World Health Organisations and industry guidelines.

Field operations and work programs are proceeding safely and with minimal disruption following implementation of these measures, allowing Senex to continue contributing to the vital energy requirements of our customers and the domestic market. Senex continues to actively monitor the impact of COVID-19 on its business and stakeholders and will update the market as appropriate.

Production

Oil and gas production of 589 kboe was 31% higher than the prior quarter.

In the Cooper Basin, oil and gas production of 230 kboe was 4% higher than the prior quarter. Natural oil field decline was offset by an 82% increase in gas and gas liquids production to 64 kboe due to the first full quarter of production from the Gemba field. The 2.9 km Growler Northeast 2 horizontal oil development well came online late in the quarter and is currently cleaning up.

In the Surat Basin, gas production of 358 kboe was 58% higher than the prior quarter. Daily production has exceeded 29 TJ/day and continues to track towards initial nameplate capacity of 48 TJ/day (approximately 18 PJ/year).

At Roma North, quarterly production was up 24% to 242 kboe as the plant reached nameplate capacity of 16 TJ/day (around 6 PJ/year), more than 12 months ahead of schedule. The facility has since been operating above nameplate capacity with production consistently above 18 TJ/day over the past month.

As announced on 11 March 2020, Senex has entered FEED on the low-cost 8 TJ/day expansion of the gas processing facility to 24 TJ/day (approximately 9 PJ/year), which is expected to be finalised in H2 FY20. The expansion project is low risk with fast cash returns given the facility's modular processing design and more than 20 years of 2P reserves coverage at 24 TJ/day.

At Atlas, quarterly production was up 268% to 116 kboe. Production from the first 23 wells continues to perform strongly and exceeded 10 TJ/day subsequent to quarter end, with some interruption to well production following heavy rains early in the quarter. Connection of recently drilled wells will commence in late April 2020.

FY20 full year production guidance of 1.8-2.0 mmboe has been reiterated.

Production

March

December

March

Qtr on Qtr

FY20

(Senex share)

Q3 FY19

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Change

YTD

Oil (kbbl)

212

186

167

(11%)

533

Gas and gas liquids (kboe)

119

262

422

61%

836

Total production (kboe)

331

448

589

31%

1,369

NB. Preliminary Cooper Basin production data for current quarter

Quarterly Report for the period ended 31 March 2020

6

Operations

Drilling

Surat Basin

In April 2019, Senex awarded the drilling contract for its Surat Basin campaign to experienced oil and gas services provider, Easternwell. The first well spudded on 5 June 2019 and 67 wells of the campaign have since been drilled and completed, including 35 wells at Roma North and 32 wells at Atlas.

As announced on 11 March 2020, based on strong production performance of wells to date, the originally planned 50 well Roma North drilling campaign has been reduced to 35 wells and the originally planned 60 well Atlas campaign has been reduced to 50 wells.

During the quarter, Easternwell Rig 27 successfully completed the 35 well Roma North drilling campaign with industry leading cycle times and well costs achieved. The rig remobilised to Atlas in March 2020 and is currently completing the Atlas drilling campaign.

Q3 FY20 Surat Basin wells

Well name

Area

Interest

Well status

Eos 17

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Eos 18

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Eos 35

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Eos 34

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Eos 30

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Glenora 45

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Glenora 47

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Glenora 48

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Glenora 46

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Glenora 43

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Glenora 44

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Glenora 59

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Glenora 61

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Glenora 49

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Glenora 34

Roma North

100%

C&S, successful

Atlas 30

Atlas

100%

C&S, successful

Atlas 36

Atlas

100%

C&S, successful

Atlas 31

Atlas

100%

C&S, successful

Atlas 63

Atlas

100%

C&S, successful

Atlas 26

Atlas

100%

C&S, successful

Drilling at Roma North

Atlas 27

Atlas

100%

C&S, successful

Quarterly Report for the period ended 31 March 2020

7

Exploration and Development

Surat Basin

Senex is nearing completion of its Surat Basin natural gas development work programs. With Roma North and Atlas gas production exceeding 29 TJ/day and continuing to ramp towards initial capacity of 48 TJ/day, Senex is achieving its goal of becoming a material supplier of gas to the east coast market. Significant progress and important milestones achieved during the quarter are noted below.

Atlas milestones

  • Continuation of drilling campaign. Easternwell Rig 27 returned to Atlas in March 2020 following completion of the Roma North drilling campaign. As announced on 11 March 2020, the originally planned 60 well campaign was reduced to 50 wells based on strong initial production performance from the first 23 wells and learnings from Roma North. During the quarter, six wells were spudded with 32 wells of the 50 well campaign now drilled and completed.
  • Continuation of production ramp-up. Production from the first 23 wells continues to perform strongly and exceeded
    10 TJ/day subsequent to quarter end. New connections of recently drilled wells will commence in late April 2020. Some interruption to well production occurred following heavy rains early in the quarter.
  • Water management infrastructure. As announced on 11 March 2020, Senex reviewed its Atlas capital program and identified an opportunity to build, own and operate Atlas water management infrastructure. This opportunity is value accretive to Senex, with capital investment of approximately $15 million removing ongoing water processing tolls over the life of Atlas and increasing operational flexibility. Construction of the water management facility commenced during the quarter with completion expected in Q1 FY21.

Roma North milestones

  • Completion of drilling campaign. As announced on 11 March 2020, the originally planned 50 well Roma North drilling campaign was reduced to 35 wells based on production outperformance to date. During the quarter, the final
    15 wells of the 35 well campaign were drilled and completed. Easternwell Rig 27 demobilised from the Glenora block in March 2020 and returned to Atlas to complete the Atlas drilling campaign.
  • Production outperformance. Roma North production reached the plant's nameplate capacity of 16 TJ/day (around 6 PJ/year) during the quarter, more than 12 months ahead of schedule. The facility has since been operating above nameplate capacity with production consistently above 18 TJ/day over the past month. As announced on 11 March 2020, Senex has entered FEED on the low-cost 8 TJ/day expansion of the gas processing facility to 24 TJ/day (around
    9 PJ/year). Senex expects to finalise FEED in H2 FY20.

Expected timing for the remainder of the Surat Basin gas development program is set out below.

Milestone

Expected timing

Roma North first sales specification gas

Completed

Complete commissioning of Roma North gas

Completed

processing facility

Atlas first sales specification gas

Completed

Sign additional Atlas gas sales agreements

Completed

for 2020 delivery

Complete commissioning of Atlas gas

Completed

processing facility

Complete integrated drilling campaign

Mid 2020

Achieve 18 PJ/year initial plateau production

from Roma North and Atlas

End FY21

Surat Basin gas development program acreage

Quarterly Report for the period ended 31 March 2020

8

Commercial and Corporate

Atlas gas contracting

Senex commenced gas sales to CSR and Orora under fixed price gas sales agreements. Senex has now contracted more than 32 PJ of natural gas from Atlas (including potential contract volume expansions and term extensions), with over 60% of expected gas production through to the end of calendar year 2022 contracted at strong fixed prices.

Senex continues to negotiate new gas sales agreements with potential customers and will announce new contracts in due course.

Investor Briefing

On 11 March 2020, Senex provided an Investor Briefing to outline its forecast step-change in annual production, cashflow and earnings from successful delivery of its Surat Basin natural gas development projects. The high-quality,low-cost nature of Senex's Surat and Cooper Basin assets, together with best-in-class execution capability, has enabled Senex to deliver this transformation in its business. Key highlights from the Investor Briefing are noted below4.

  • A free cashflow breakeven Brent oil price of less than US$30/bbl.
  • A forecast tripling of production from FY19 levels to more than 3.6 mmboe in FY22, without growth capital expenditure.
  • Foundation Asset Base annual EBITDA of $100-110 million and free cashflow of $70-90 million from FY22, the first full year of Surat Basin plateau production.
  • Rapid Balance Sheet de-leveraging, with peak net debt of less than $80 million in Q1 FY21 and Net Debt:EBITDA in FY22 of less than 0.5x.
  • Surat Basin development capital expenditure savings due to production outperformance; well count reduced by more than 20% to 85 wells.
  • FY20 production guidance of 1.8-2.0 mmboe reiterated.
  • FY20 EBITDA guidance of $40-50 million, which has subsequently been reiterated.

To listen to the Investor Briefing webcast, please visit: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/5932/

4 FY22 figures represent contribution from Senex's Foundation Asset Base, as defined on slide 3 (Compliance Statement) of the Investor Briefing presentation from 11 March 2020. Key assumptions include: US$65 Brent oil, A$:US$ exchange rates of 0.67, Atlas uncontracted gas price of A$8.50/GJ; Atlas contracted gas price per existing gas sales agreements, Roma North oil linked gas price per existing gas sales agreement; unit operating costs are all-in, including field operating costs, tolls, tariffs and royalties. For further information and assumptions, refer to the Investor Briefing presentation from 11 March 2020.

Quarterly Report for the period ended 31 March 2020

9

Glossary

$

Australian dollars

ASX

Australian Securities Exchange operated by

ASX Ltd

ATP

Authority to Prospect - granted under the

Petroleum Act 1923 (Qld) or the Petroleum

Gas (Production and Safety) Act 2004 (Qld)

bbl

Barrels - the standard unit of measurement

for all oil and condensate production. One

barrel = 159 litres or 35 imperial gallons

Bcf

Billion cubic feet

Beach

Beach Energy Ltd

boe

Barrels of oil equivalent - the volume of

hydrocarbons expressed in terms of the

volume of oil which would contain an

equivalent volume of energy

boepd

Barrels of oil equivalent per day

bopd

Barrels of oil per day

C&S

Cased and suspended

Cooper

Cooper Energy Ltd

EPBC

Environment Protection and Biodiversity

Conservation Act

FEED

Front end engineering design

FY

Financial year

GJ

Gigajoule

GLNG

Gladstone Liquified Natural Gas, a JV

between Santos, PETRONAS, Total and

KOGAS

GSA

Gas sales agreement

JV

Joint venture

kbbl

Thousand barrels of oil

kboe

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent

mmbbl

Million barrels of oil

mmboe

Million barrels of oil equivalent

mmscfd

Million standard cubic feet of gas per day

mscfd

Thousand standard cubic feet of gas per day

n.m.

Not meaningful

P&A

Plugged and abandoned

PEL

Petroleum Exploration Licence granted under the

Petroleum and Geothermal Energy Act 2000 (SA)

PJ

Petajoule

PL

Petroleum Lease granted under the Petroleum Act

1923 (Qld) or the Petroleum Gas (Production and

Safety) Act 2004 (Qld)

PPL

Petroleum production licence granted under the

Petroleum and Geothermal Energy Act 2000 (SA)

PRL

Petroleum retention licence granted under the

Petroleum and Geothermal Energy Act 2000 (SA)

PRRT

Petroleum Resource Rent Tax

Q, Qtr

Quarter

SACB JV

South Australia Cooper Basin JV, which involves

Santos (as operator) and Beach

Senex

Senex Energy Ltd

TJ

Terajoule

WSGP

Western Surat Gas Project

YTD

Year to date

Further Information

Conference call

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies and Chief Financial Officer Mark McCabe will hold a conference call to discuss these quarterly results.

Date: Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Time: 10.00am AEST (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne)

The conference call will be streamed live and can be accessed via the Senex company page on the Open Briefing website: http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3757.aspx

A recording of the conference call will be available from 5.00pm AEST via the same link.

About Senex

Senex is an ASXlisted, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low-cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Authorised by:

Ian Davies

Managing Director and CEO

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Investor and media enquiries:

Derek Piper

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Paul Larter

Communications Manager

Phone: +61 400 776 937

Registered Office

Senex Energy Ltd

Level 30, 180 Ann Street

ABN 50 008 942 827

Brisbane Qld 4000

Securities Exchange

Postal Address

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233

Share Registry

Brisbane Qld 4001

Computershare Investor Services

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: 1300 850 505

Facsimile: +61 7 3335 9999

Web: senexenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 23:17:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
07:18pSENEX ENERGY : March 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
03/26SENEX ENERGY : COVID-19 response and business update
PU
03/23SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Bourne
PU
03/22SENEX ENERGY : Morgans rates SXY as Add
AQ
03/18SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Goodin
PU
03/10SENEX ENERGY : delivers transformational growth through its Surat Basin investme..
PU
03/09SENEX ENERGY : Updated Investor Morning webcast details and change of time
PU
03/05SENEX ENERGY : Investor Morning webcast details
PU
03/02SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Warburton
PU
02/27SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y Craven
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 110 M
EBIT 2020 8,48 M
Net income 2020 2,23 M
Debt 2020 50,8 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 110x
P/E ratio 2021 9,97x
EV / Sales2020 2,93x
EV / Sales2021 1,84x
Capitalization 270 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,36  AUD
Last Close Price 0,19  AUD
Spread / Highest target 170%
Spread / Average Target 94,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Mark McCabe Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED2.94%163
CNOOC LIMITED0.45%51 372
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.26%36 936
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-48.32%25 197
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-55.29%15 765
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-62.80%13 786
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group