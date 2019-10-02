Senex Energy : Project Atlas natural gas pipeline completed

ASX Announcement
Release Date: 3 October 2019
Project Atlas natural gas pipeline completed
Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) welcomes advice from Jemena that it has completed the Project Atlas natural gas pipeline.
In June 2018 Senex partnered with major energy infrastructure provider Jemena to build, own and operate a 15 petajoule per annum (40 TJ/day) gas processing facility and 60km buried pipeline to the Wallumbilla Hub.
Jemena has now reached mechanical completion of the pipeline, less than three months since construction began in July. Construction of the Project Atlas gas processing facility is ongoing, with commissioning of the facility and pipeline to begin soon.
Senex and Jemena continue to achieve all stated milestones for Project Atlas, with first sales gas expected by the end of this calendar year.
Project Atlas is the first acreage in Australia designated to supply gas to the domestic market and will supply major Queensland manufacturers including CSR Limited, Orora Limited and O-I Australia.
Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said Senex and its partners continue to meet every development milestone in the Surat Basin.
"Achievement of this latest milestone by Jemena supports Senex in its continuing transformation into an important supplier of natural gas to the east coast market.
"With great progress being made by Jemena and Senex, Project Atlas will deliver first sales gas by the end of 2019.
"Project Atlas is supporting both local construction jobs and the manufacturing industry, with gas to be sold to local manufacturers including CSR, Orora and O-I, with more contracts currently under negotiation," Mr Davies said.
ASX Announcement: Project Atlas natural gas pipeline completed
The first pipe is laid at Project Atlas in July 2019
Project Atlas natural gas pipeline route following completion and rehabilitation
Contact information
|
Investor and media enquiries:
|
|
|
Ian Davies
|
Derek Piper
|
Paul Larter
|
Managing Director and CEO
|
Senior Advisor - Investor Relations
|
Communications Manager
|
Senex Energy Ltd
|
Senex Energy Ltd
|
Senex Energy Ltd
|
Phone: +61 7 3335 9000
|
Phone: +61 7 3335 9000
|
Phone: +61 400 776 937
About Senex
Senex is a growing Australian oil and natural gas explorer and producer. We are focused on creating sustainable value for all stakeholders through low-cost, efficient and safe operations in the Surat and Cooper basins. Senex is helping to meet the energy challenge on the east coast of Australia through natural gas development projects which include Project Atlas, Australia's first dedicated domestic gas acreage.
