SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

(SXY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/29
0.355 AUD   +1.43%
10/29SENEX ENERGY : Regional earthmover in multi-million-dollar contract
PU
10/27SENEX ENERGY : September 2019 Quarterly Report
PU
10/21SENEX ENERGY : September 2019 quarterly report conference call details
PU
Senex Energy : Regional earthmover in multi-million-dollar contract

0
10/29/2019 | 11:17pm EDT

October 30, 2019

Regional business T&W Earthmoving is performing civil works for Senex Energy across the Surat Basin in a multi-million-dollar contract.

The earthmoving contractor is building well pads and access roads for Senex's Surat Basin natural gas developments, Project Atlas and Roma North. Project Atlas is the first acreage in Australia designated to provide gas to the domestic market.

T&W, which operates out of Condamine and Roma, was awarded the contract after a competitive tender that considered price, safety and environmental performance, experience and understanding of the local area.

The company, which has more than 30 employees, has previously performed civil works for Senex's Western Surat Gas Project, of which Roma North is part.

Tim Collie, co-director of T&W with his brother Wayne, said the contract provided security to his business, which started as a two-man operation more than 15 years ago.

'It's exciting to be part of a project to supply gas to the domestic market,' Mr Collie said.

'Working with Senex enables us to give back to the community through local jobs and to support community projects.'

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the contract demonstrated Senex's commitment to source goods and services locally wherever possible.

'Senex is delighted to be working with a regional Queensland business that employs local people and uses local suppliers,' Mr Davies said.

The award to T&W follows a major construction contract to Wasco (Australia) Pty Ltd to build the Roma North gas processing facility and an associated pipeline - both now complete. Wasco has regional headquarters in Roma.

Senex has created about 250 jobs in construction this year as it invests more than $200 million building its Surat Basin projects.

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 03:16:00 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 124 M
EBIT 2020 26,0 M
Net income 2020 19,5 M
Debt 2020 67,2 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,71x
EV / Sales2021 2,91x
Capitalization 517 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,46  AUD
Last Close Price 0,36  AUD
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Gary Mallett Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED27.27%349
CNOOC LIMITED-0.99%69 366
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.70%61 813
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.53%41 234
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.12%37 819
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.28%30 702
