Senex Energy : Regional earthmover in multi-million-dollar contract

October 30, 2019

Regional business T&W Earthmoving is performing civil works for Senex Energy across the Surat Basin in a multi-million-dollar contract.

The earthmoving contractor is building well pads and access roads for Senex's Surat Basin natural gas developments, Project Atlas and Roma North. Project Atlas is the first acreage in Australia designated to provide gas to the domestic market.

T&W, which operates out of Condamine and Roma, was awarded the contract after a competitive tender that considered price, safety and environmental performance, experience and understanding of the local area.

The company, which has more than 30 employees, has previously performed civil works for Senex's Western Surat Gas Project, of which Roma North is part.

Tim Collie, co-director of T&W with his brother Wayne, said the contract provided security to his business, which started as a two-man operation more than 15 years ago.

'It's exciting to be part of a project to supply gas to the domestic market,' Mr Collie said.

'Working with Senex enables us to give back to the community through local jobs and to support community projects.'

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the contract demonstrated Senex's commitment to source goods and services locally wherever possible.

'Senex is delighted to be working with a regional Queensland business that employs local people and uses local suppliers,' Mr Davies said.

The award to T&W follows a major construction contract to Wasco (Australia) Pty Ltd to build the Roma North gas processing facility and an associated pipeline - both now complete. Wasco has regional headquarters in Roma.

Senex has created about 250 jobs in construction this year as it invests more than $200 million building its Surat Basin projects.