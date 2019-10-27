Senex Energy : September 2019 Quarterly Report

24 wells of ~110 well campaign now drilled; drilling commenced at Project Atlas with net coal intersections of up to 44 metres.

Pipeline construction and commissioning completed by Jemena; commissioning of the gas processing facility to begin in November.

Commissioning of facility and new wells online provided a material uplift in production, which continues to increase.

Natural gas flowed immediately from first wells brought online; delivery of a Queensland greenfield development 18 months from grant of Petroleum Lease.

Strong oil production from the Growler field and a material increase in Surat Basin gas production.

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) achieved an outstanding first quarter for FY20. Operations are performing well and Senex continues to achieve its Surat Basin project milestones. Recent highlights include:

Comments from Managing Director

and CEO Ian Davies:

"This was an outstanding quarter for Senex as we continue to deliver our operational and project milestones.

"We produced first gas at Project Atlas, a remarkable achievement for a greenfield development 18 monthsfrom grant of the Petroleum Lease.

"We also commissioned the Roma North gas processing facility on time and on budget, which is a credit to all those involved.

"Commissioning the Roma North facility allowed us to complete the sale of the facility to Jemena. This released $50 million of capital and allows us to continue focusing on development of our oil and natural gas acreage.

"Production at Roma North is now over 11 TJ/day andcontinues to increase. With 40 wells on production and 40 still to be drilled, we are making great progresstowards its initial production capacity of 6 PJ/year.

"Senex and our partners continue to meet all milestones for Project Atlas and Roma North as we progress towards Surat Basin gas production of

18 PJ/year by the end of FY21. Our transformation toa material east coast gas producer is well underway."