Senex Energy : September 2019 Quarterly Report

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) achieved an outstanding first quarter for FY20. Operations are performing well and Senex continues to achieve its Surat Basin project milestones. Recent highlights include:
Quarterly production up 9% to 337 kboe:Strong oil production from the Growler field and a material increase in Surat Basin gas production.
First gas production at Project Atlas:Natural gas flowed immediately from first wells brought online; delivery of a Queensland greenfield development 18 months from grant of Petroleum Lease.
Roma North production rate up 40% at >11 TJ/day:Commissioning of facility and new wells online provided a material uplift in production, which continues to increase.
Roma North gas processing facility commissioned:Delivered on time and on budget.
Sale of Roma North gas processing facility:Completed $50 million sale of facility and pipeline to major energy infrastructure operator Jemena.
Project Atlas construction milestones:Pipeline construction and commissioning completed by Jemena; commissioning of the gas processing facility to begin in November.
Excellent Surat Basin drilling progress and results:24 wells of ~110 well campaign now drilled; drilling commenced at Project Atlas with net coal intersections of up to 44 metres.
Successful Gemba-1 production test: Gas discovery to be online in late 2019.
Comments from Managing Director
and CEO Ian Davies:
"This was an outstanding quarter for Senex as we continue to deliver our operational and project milestones.
"We produced first gas at Project Atlas, a remarkable achievement for a greenfield development 18 monthsfrom grant of the Petroleum Lease.
"We also commissioned the Roma North gas processing facility on time and on budget, which is a credit to all those involved.
"Commissioning the Roma North facility allowed us to complete the sale of the facility to Jemena. This released $50 million of capital and allows us to continue focusing on development of our oil and natural gas acreage.
"Production at Roma North is now over 11 TJ/day andcontinues to increase. With 40 wells on production and 40 still to be drilled, we are making great progresstowards its initial production capacity of 6 PJ/year.
"Senex and our partners continue to meet all milestones for Project Atlas and Roma North as we progress towards Surat Basin gas production of
18 PJ/year by the end of FY21. Our transformation toa material east coast gas producer is well underway."
Key Performance Metrics
September
June
September
Qtr on Qtr
Q1 FY19
Q4 FY19
Q1 FY20
Change
Net production (kboe)
281
308
337
9%
Net sales volumes (kboe)
270
301
319
6%
Sales revenue ($ million)
25.6
23.5
23.9
2%
Average realised oil price ($/bbl)
114
99
100
1%
Net cash / (debt) ($ million)
57.6
12.7
31.6
149%
Released 28 October 2019
Quarterly Report for the period ended 30 September 2019
2
Financial
Sales volumes and revenue
Sales volumes of 319 kboe were 6% higher than the prior quarter. Oil sales were down 5% on lower production through natural field decline, and gas sales were up 24% due to significantly higher Roma North production. Sales revenue of $24 million was broadly in line with the prior quarter and the average realised Australian dollar oil price remained steady at $100/bbl (Q4 FY19: $99/bbl)1.
September
June
September
Qtr on Qtr
Q1 FY19
Q4 FY19
Q1 FY20
Change
Net oil sales volumes (kbbl)
190
190
180
(5%)
Net gas and gas liquids sales volumes (kboe)
80
112
139
24%
Total net sales volumes (kboe)
270
301
319
6%
Oil sales revenue ($ million)
21.7
18.9
18.0
(5%)
Gas and gas liquids sales revenue ($ million)
3.9
4.6
5.9
28%
Total sales revenue ($ million)
25.6
23.5
23.9
2%
Average realised oil price ($/bbl)
114
99
100
1%
Average realised sales price ($/boe)
95
78
75
(4%)
NB. Totals throughout report may not add due to rounding.
Hedging
Senex continues to operate a proactive hedging policy. A total of 633,052 barrels of oil production is hedged for the nine months ending 30 June 2020 and the 12 months ending 30 June 2021 using swaps with strike prices between A$88/bbl and A$96/bbl.
Oil swaps
FY20
FY21
(Oct.-June)
Volume (kbbl)
315
318
Weighted average swap price (A$/bbl)
95
90
Senex recognises revenue using the accrual accounting method. For Senex oil sales, revenue is accrued at provisional prices when oil is delivered to the SACB JV at Moomba. Final price is determined and an adjustment recorded when oil is shipped to the end customer, around
days later. Consequently, in a rising oil price environment, the average realised oil price in a quarter may be higher due to re-pricing of the prior quarter's accrued volumes at the higher prevailing spot price. The opposite effect can occur in a declining oil price environment.
Quarterly Report for the period ended 30 September 2019
3
Financial
Capital expenditure
Capital expenditure of $41 million was incurred which primarily related to continuation of the ~110 well Surat Basin drilling campaign and construction of gas gathering networks and water handling infrastructure.
$ million
September
June
September
Qtr on Qtr
Q1 FY19
Q4 FY19
Q1 FY20
Change
Exploration and appraisal
10.5
1.1
2.9
164%
Development, plant and equipment
13.2
36.3
37.7
4%
Capital expenditure incurred (gross)
23.8
37.3
40.6
9%
Less: Cooper Basin free-carry2
(5.0)
-
0.0
-
Capital expenditure (net to Senex)
18.8
37.3
40.6
9%
Liquidity
Senex held net cash of $32 million at quarter end, comprising $97 million of cash reserves and $65 million of drawn debt. During the quarter, sale proceeds of $50 million were received from Jemena on completion of the sale of the Roma North gas processing facility.
$ million
September
June
September
Qtr on Qtr
Q1 FY19
Q4 FY19
Q1 FY20
Change
Cash reserves
57.6
62.7
96.6
54%
Drawn debt
-
50.0
65.0
30%
Net cash / (debt)
57.6
12.7
31.6
149%
2 As announced on 16 April 2018, Senex and Beach agreed the transfer of up to $43 million (gross) of free-carry commitment from the joint venture's unconventional gas project to the Cooper Basin western flank oil assets. No additional interest in the Cooper Basin western flank oil assets will be earned by Beach through this free-carry arrangement.
Quarterly Report for the period ended 30 September 2019
4
Operations
Production
Total oil and gas production increased 9% to 337 kboe. Oil production of 186 kbbl was broadly in line with the prior quarter. Gas production of 151 kboe was 28% higher than the prior quarter, primarily due to increased production at Roma North.
September
June
September
Qtr on Qtr
Q1 FY19
Q4 FY19
Q1 FY20
Change
Oil (kbbl)
196
191
186
(2%)
Gas and gas liquids (kboe)
84
118
151
28%
Total net production (kboe)
281
308
337
9%
Cooper Basin
Cooper Basin oil and gas production decreased 3% to 201 kboe. Natural field decline was offset by improved performance from the Growler field.
Surat Basin
Surat Basin gas production of 136 kboe was 34% higher than the prior quarter and comprised of Roma North production only. Production benefited from bringing online the first 10 wells of the current ~50 well Roma North drilling campaign, and commissioning of the gas processing facility. Materially higher production rates were achieved towards the end of the quarter, with daily rates exceeding 11 TJ.
As announced on 13 September 2019, commissioning and performance testing of the Roma North gas processing facility was completed and sale of the facility to Jemena was subsequently finalised. Completion of commissioning resulted in further uplifts in production rates as the facility's compression system allowed the raw gas gathering network to operate at a lower pressure, thus improving the rate and volume of gas desorbed from coals in the reservoir.
As announced on 8 October 2019, first gas production was achieved at Project Atlas. Seven wells are now online and natural gas production continues to steadily increase. First gas production was a significant achievement, marking delivery of a greenfield natural gas development within 18 months from grant of the Petroleum Lease.
Roma North production
Quarterly Report for the period ended 30 September 2019
5
Operations
Drilling
In April 2019, Senex awarded the drilling contract for its ~110 well Surat Basin campaign to experienced oil and gas services provider, Easternwell. The first well spudded on 5 June 2019 and 24 wells have now been drilled, including 10 wells at Roma North and 14 wells at Project Atlas, with excellent operational and safety performance.
At Project Atlas, drilling commenced during the quarter and results have been outstanding, including net coal intersections of up to 44 metres recorded.
The following table summarises wells drilled and completed during the quarter.
Q1 FY20 wells
Current status
Roma North, Surat Basin (Senex 100% and operator)
Glenora-50
On production
Glenora-25
On production
Glenora-26
On production
Glenora-28
On production
Glenora-27
On production
Glenora-29
On production
Project Atlas, Surat Basin (Senex 100% and operator)
Atlas-21
On production3
Atlas-18
On production3
Atlas-17
On production3
Atlas-16
On production3
Atlas-11
On production3
Atlas-4
On production3
Atlas-1
On production3
Drilling at Project Atlas
Atlas-10
Drilled and completed; awaiting connection in Q2 FY20
Atlas-12
Drilled and completed; awaiting connection in Q2 FY20
Atlas-13
Drilled and completed; awaiting connection in Q2 FY20
3 Brought online subsequent to quarter end.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Senex Energy Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 23:21:02 UTC