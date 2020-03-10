Senex Energy : Updated Investor Morning webcast details and change of time

Log in
03/10/2020

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 10 March 2020

Updated Investor Morning webcast details and change of time

As previously announced, Senex Energy Limited (Senex, ASX: SXY) will hold an Investor Morning on Wednesday, 11 March 2020.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies, Chief Financial Officer Mark McCabe and other senior members of management will discuss current operations and the outlook for Senex.

Please note updated time and access details for the Investor Morning:

Webcast link: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/5932/

Date: Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Time: 10.00am AEST (Brisbane)

11.00am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne)

The webcast will also be available on the Senex website from 5.00pm AEST via the same link.

Authorised by:

Investor enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Managing Director and CEO

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 04:48:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 128 M
EBIT 2020 24,9 M
Net income 2020 13,7 M
Debt 2020 55,4 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
P/E ratio 2021 6,07x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
EV / Sales2021 1,71x
Capitalization 291 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,47  AUD
Last Close Price 0,20  AUD
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 134%
Spread / Lowest Target 85,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Mark McCabe Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED-24.64%251
CNOOC LIMITED-2.03%61 020
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.61%49 008
EOG RESOURCES INC.-55.11%32 188
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-27.95%26 614
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-34.82%24 046
