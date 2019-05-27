Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Senex Energy Ltd    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/27
0.295 AUD   -1.67%
08:44pSENEX ENERGY : awarded Surat Basin domestic gas acreage
PU
08:44pSENEX ENERGY : APPEA Conference Presentation
PU
05/26SENEX ENERGY : starts commissioning Roma North gas facility
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Senex Energy : APPEA Conference Presentation

05/27/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

APPEA 2019 oil and gas conference

Fit for the energy challenge

28 - 30 May 2019

APPEA 2019 oil and gas conference

28 - 30 May 2019

2

Contents

Investment highlights

An important east coast gas player

Fit for the energy challenge

Surat Basin growth projects

Cooper Basin oil

Appendix

APPEA 2019 oil and gas conference

28 - 30 May 2019

3

Investment highlights

APPEA 2019 oil and gas conference

28 - 30 May 2019

4

  1. transformational near-term growth trajectory
  • Material de-risking of Surat Basin gas development projects now achieved
  • ~110 well drilling campaign commencing May 2019
  • 56 TJ/day gas processing capacity (20 PJ / 3.5 mmboe p.a.) commissioning in 2019
  • Production, earnings and cash flow step change coming in FY21
  • Potential for rapid expansion beyond initial gas processing capacity
  • Cash generating Cooper Basin operations with longer-term growth potential

APPEA 2019 oil and gas conference

28 - 30 May 2019

5

An important east coast gas player

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 00:43:07 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 96,7 M
EBIT 2019 11,6 M
Net income 2019 5,68 M
Finance 2019 10,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 50,00
P/E ratio 2020 15,52
EV / Sales 2019 4,40x
EV / Sales 2020 3,82x
Capitalization 436 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,46  AUD
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Gary Mallett Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LTD9.09%302
CNOOC LTD7.24%74 730
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.96%67 675
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.06%50 581
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-12.89%39 989
ANADARKO PETROLEUM64.21%36 148
