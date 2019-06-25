Senex Energy : Appendix 3B

not quoted on ASX (including the

Number and +class of all +securities

The company has not yet established a dividend policy

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

Items 11 to 33 are not applicable.

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type of +securities (tick one)

(a) +Securities described in Part 1

All other + securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

35 If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders

See chapter 19 for defined terms.