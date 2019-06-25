Senex Energy : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) issued
unlisted performance rights (Rights) exercised
unlisted Rights granted
unlisted FY19 Retention Rights granted
unlisted FY18 Retention Rights lapsed
unlisted FY19 Retention Rights lapsed
unlisted Strategic Business Milestone Rights (SBM Rights) granted
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
70,000 Shares issued
70,000 Rights exercised
4,755,732 Rights granted
2,076,090 FY19 Retention Rights granted
149,810 FY18 Retention Rights lapsed
176,090 FY19 Retention Rights lapsed
3,000,000 SBM Rights granted
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
fully paid ordinary shares
FY17 STI Rights exercised
FY19 LTI Rights granted
Annexure 2 to this announcement is a summary of the Rights Plan.
FY19 Retention Rights granted without performance condition but subject to service ending 31/12/2020
Annexure 2 to this announcement is a summary of the Rights Plan.
FY 18 Retention Rights lapsed
FY19 Retention Rights lapsed
SBM Rights granted
Annexure 2 to this announcement is a summary of the Rights Plan. Other terms specific to the SBM Rights are set out in the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum (lodged with ASX on 11 October 2018).
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
The new Shares rank equally in all respects with other fully paid ordinary shares in the Company.
70,000 Shares were issued to Senex Energy Employee Share Trust to provide 70,000 Shares due to Rights holder upon exercise of 70,000 FY17 STI Rights without payment or further consideration.
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity that
has obtained
security
holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in
relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
6c
Number of
+securities issued
without security holder
approval
under rule 7.1
6d
Number of +securities issued with
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued with
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of
meeting)
See paragraph 5 above.
No
not applicable
not applicable
not applicable
not applicable
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6f
Number of +securities issued under
an exception in rule 7.2
6g
If +securities issued under rule
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated
under rule 7.1A.3?
Include the
+issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
6h
If +securities were issued under rule
7.1A for non-cash
consideration,
state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
not applicable
not applicable
not applicable
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
not applicable
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
Shares issued 24/06/2019
Rights exercised 20/06/2019
FY 19 LTI Rights granted on 26/09/2019
FY19 Retention Rights granted 26/09/2019
FY 18 Retention Rights lapsed on 13/05/ 2018, 15/12/2018 & 30/12/2018.
FY19 Retention Rights lapsed 30/03/2019, 28/04/2019 & 4/05/2019.
SBM Rights granted on 27/09/2018
8
Number and +class of all +securities
Number
+Class
1,453,069,535
Fully paid ordinary
quoted on ASX (including the
shares
+securities in section 2 if
applicable)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9
Number and +class of all +securities
Number
+Class
1,024,911 Rights
Vested
FY17
STI
not quoted on ASX (including the
Rights
subject
to
+securities in section 2 if
exercise
applicable)
-----------------------
-----------------------
18,581,598 Rights
Rights
under
Rights
Plan
still
subject
to
vesting conditions
-----------------------
-----------------------
8,885,485 SARs
Vested
FY16
LTI
SARs
subject
to
exercise
-----------------------
-----------------------
9,647,616 SARs
SARs
under
SARs
Plan
still
subject
to
vesting conditions
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
The company has not yet established a dividend policy
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Items 11 to 33 are not applicable.
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities
34 Type of +securities (tick one)
(a)
+Securities described in Part 1
All other+securities
Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Additional securities forming a new class of securities
Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents
35 If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.