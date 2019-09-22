Senex Energy : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1
+Class of +securities issued or to be
a)
fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) issued
issued
b)
unlisted performance rights (Rights) exercised
c)
unlisted share appreciation rights (SARs)
exercised
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
2,545,459 Shares issued
382,865 FY18 STI Rights exercised
3,440,888 FY16 SARs exercised
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) issued
FY18 STI Rights exercised
FY16 SARs exercised
Issue price or consideration
The new Shares rank equally in all respects with other fully paid ordinary shares in the Company.
2,545,459 Shares were issued to Senex Energy Employee Share Trust to provide 2,545,459 Shares due to Rights holder upon exercise of 382,865 FY18 STI Rights and 3,440,888 FY16 SARs without payment or further consideration.
6 Purpose of the issue
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity that
has
obtained
security
holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in
relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
6c
Number of +securities issued
without security
holder
approval
under rule 7.1
6d
Number of +securities issued with
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued with
security holder approval under rule
7.3,
or another
specific
security
holder approval (specify date of meeting)
See paragraph 5 above.
No
not applicable
not applicable
not applicable
not applicable
6f
Number of +securities issued under
an exception in rule 7.2
6g
If +securities issued under rule
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated
under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
6h
If +securities were issued under rule
7.1A for non-cash consideration,
state date on which valuation of
consideration was released to ASX
Market Announcements
not applicable
not applicable
not applicable
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
not applicable
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7 +Issue dates
Shares issued 16/09/2019
FY18 STI Rights exercised 09/09/2019
FY16 SARs exercised 09/09/2019
8
Number and +class of all +securities
Number
+Class
1,456,066,718
Fully paid ordinary
quoted on ASX (including the
shares
+securities in section 2 if
applicable)
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
1,349,405 Rights
Vested
FY17
and
FY18
STI
Rights
subject to exercise
18,512,596-----------------------Rights
-----------------------
Rights
under
Rights
Plan still subject
to
vesting conditions
-----------------------
-----------------------
5,417,597 SARs
Vested
FY16
LTI
SARs
subject
to
exercise
-----------------------
-----------------------
7,006,135 SARs
SARs
under
SARs
Plan still subject
to
vesting conditions
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
The company has not yet established a dividend policy
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
34 Type of +securities (tick one)
(a)
+Securities described in Part 1
All other+securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Additional securities forming a new class of securities
Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents
If the+securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
If the+securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories 1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
37
A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(b)
38 Number of +securities for which not applicable+quotation is sought
39
+Class of +securities for which
quotation is sought
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Reason for request for quotation now
42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)
not applicable
not applicable
not applicable
Number
+Class
not applicable
