SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
0.395 AUD   -1.25%
Appendix 3B
PU
Date of Annual General Meeting
PU
Correction of error in annual report
PU
Senex Energy : Appendix 3B

09/22/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Senex Energy Limited

ABN

50 008 942 287

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to be

a)

fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) issued

issued

b)

unlisted performance rights (Rights) exercised

c)

unlisted share appreciation rights (SARs)

exercised

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

  1. 2,545,459 Shares issued
  2. 382,865 FY18 STI Rights exercised
  3. 3,440,888 FY16 SARs exercised

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

  1. fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) issued
  2. FY18 STI Rights exercised
  3. FY16 SARs exercised
  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration

The new Shares rank equally in all respects with other fully paid ordinary shares in the Company.

2,545,459 Shares were issued to Senex Energy Employee Share Trust to provide 2,545,459 Shares due to Rights holder upon exercise of 382,865 FY18 STI Rights and 3,440,888 FY16 SARs without payment or further consideration.

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity that

has

obtained

security

holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in

relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

Number of +securities issued

without security

holder

approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued with

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued with

security holder approval under rule

7.3,

or another

specific

security

holder approval (specify date of meeting)

See paragraph 5 above.

No

not applicable

not applicable

not applicable

not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

6f

Number of +securities issued under

an exception in rule 7.2

6g

If +securities issued under rule

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under rule

7.1A for non-cash consideration,

state date on which valuation of

consideration was released to ASX

Market Announcements

not applicable

not applicable

not applicable

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

not applicable

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  1. Shares issued 16/09/2019
  2. FY18 STI Rights exercised 09/09/2019
  3. FY16 SARs exercised 09/09/2019

8

Number and +class of all +securities

Number

+Class

1,456,066,718

Fully paid ordinary

quoted on ASX (including the

shares

+securities in section 2 if

applicable)

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,349,405 Rights

Vested

FY17

and

FY18

STI

Rights

subject to exercise

18,512,596-----------------------Rights

-----------------------

Rights

under

Rights

Plan still subject

to

vesting conditions

-----------------------

-----------------------

5,417,597 SARs

Vested

FY16

LTI

SARs

subject

to

exercise

-----------------------

-----------------------

7,006,135 SARs

SARs

under

SARs

Plan still subject

to

vesting conditions

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

The company has not yet established a dividend policy

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

Items 11 to 33 are not applicable.

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type of +securities (tick one)

(a)

+Securities described in Part 1

  1. All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

    1. If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
    2. If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional
      +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories 1 - 1,000
      1,001 - 5,000
      5,001 - 10,000
      10,001 - 100,000
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(b)

38 Number of +securities for which not applicable +quotation is sought

39

+Class of +securities for which

quotation is sought

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Reason for request for quotation now

Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period

(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)

42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)

not applicable

not applicable

not applicable

Number

+Class

not applicable

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 23:56:02 UTC
