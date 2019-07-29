Senex Energy : Appendix 3Y – Craven

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Senex Energy Limited
ABN
50 008 942 827
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Ralph Howard Craven
Date of last notice
11 December 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Dr Ralph Howard Craven
& Mrs Lesley Clare Craven
as trustees for
trustee and beneficiary of self-managed
superannuation fund
Lesral Pty Ltd as trustee for RH Craven Super
Fund
•
director and shareholder of Lesral Pty Ltd
•
beneficiary of RH Craven Super Fund
Date of change
26 July 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Dr Ralph Howard Craven
500,000 fully paid ordinary shares
& Mrs Lesley Clare Craven
|
Class
Ordinary fully paid shares
Number acquired
50,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
0
$16,749.97
No. of securities held after change
|
Lesral Pty Ltd
550,000 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
Nature of change
On-market purchase
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not Applicable
Nature of interest
Not Applicable
Name of registered holder
Not Applicable
Date of change
Not Applicable
No. and class of securities to which
Not Applicable
|
Interest acquired
Not Applicable
Interest disposed
Not Applicable
Value/Consideration
Not Applicable
Interest after change
Not Applicable
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
