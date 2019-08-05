Senex Energy : Appendix 3Y – Craven

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Senex Energy Limited ABN 50 008 942 827

Name of Director Ralph Howard Craven Date of last notice 29 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Dr Ralph Howard Craven (including registered holder) & Mrs Lesley Clare Craven Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant as trustees for interest. trustee and beneficiary of self-managed superannuation fund Lesral Pty Ltd as trustee for RH Craven Super Fund • director and shareholder of Lesral Pty Ltd • beneficiary of RH Craven Super Fund Date of change 1 August 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Dr Ralph Howard Craven 550,000 fully paid ordinary shares & Mrs Lesley Clare Craven as trustees for Class Ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired 12,000 fully paid ordinary shares Number disposed 0