Senex Energy : Appendix 3Y – Davies
08/05/2019 | 07:05pm EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Senex Energy Limited
ABN
50 008 942 827
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Ian Richard Davies
Date of last notice
29 July 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian
(including registered holder)
Trust
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
•
director & shareholder of Charmian Investments
interest.
Pty Ltd
•
beneficiary of Charmian Trust
Date of change
1 August 2019
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change:
Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as
5,808,030 ordinary fully paid shares
trustee for Charmian Trust
8,031,347 Rights (unvested)
479,729 Rights (vested but not exercised)
3,590,400 SARs (unvested)
-----------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Charmian Super Pty Ltd
675,000 ordinary fully paid shares
Class
ordinary fully paid shares
Number acquired
100,000 ordinary fully paid shares
Number disposed
nil
Value/Consideration
$31,500
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change:
Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as
5,908,030 ordinary fully paid shares
trustee for Charmian Trust
8,031,347 Rights (unvested)
479,729 Rights (vested but not exercised)
3,590,400 SARs (unvested)
-----------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Charmian Super Pty Ltd
675,000 ordinary fully paid shares
Nature of change
On-market acquisition
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise
of options, issue of securities under dividend
reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not Applicable
Nature of interest
Not Applicable
Name of registered holder
Not Applicable
(if issued securities)
Date of change
Not Applicable
No. and class of securities to which
interest related prior to change
Not Applicable
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Not Applicable
Interest disposed
Not Applicable
Value/Consideration
Not Applicable
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
estimated valuation
Interest after change
Not Applicable
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
No
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
Not Applicable
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not Applicable
provided?
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Senex Energy Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 23:04:08 UTC
Latest news on SENEX ENERGY LTD
Sales 2019
94,4 M
EBIT 2019
9,45 M
Net income 2019
4,45 M
Finance 2019
3,18 M
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
70,7x
P/E ratio 2020
23,1x
EV / Sales2019
4,97x
EV / Sales2020
4,38x
Capitalization
472 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
0,45 AUD
Last Close Price
0,33 AUD
Spread / Highest target
69,2%
Spread / Average Target
38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
10,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.