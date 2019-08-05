Log in
SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/05
0.325 AUD   -2.99%
Senex Energy : Appendix 3Y – Davies

08/05/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Senex Energy Limited

ABN

50 008 942 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ian Richard Davies

Date of last notice

29 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian

(including registered holder)

Trust

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

director & shareholder of Charmian Investments

interest.

Pty Ltd

beneficiary of Charmian Trust

Date of change

1 August 2019

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change:

Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as

5,808,030 ordinary fully paid shares

trustee for Charmian Trust

8,031,347 Rights (unvested)

479,729 Rights (vested but not exercised)

3,590,400 SARs (unvested)

-----------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Charmian Super Pty Ltd

675,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Class

ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

100,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Number disposed

nil

Value/Consideration

$31,500

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change:

Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as

5,908,030 ordinary fully paid shares

trustee for Charmian Trust

8,031,347 Rights (unvested)

479,729 Rights (vested but not exercised)

3,590,400 SARs (unvested)

-----------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Charmian Super Pty Ltd

675,000 ordinary fully paid shares

Nature of change

On-market acquisition

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise

of options, issue of securities under dividend

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Not Applicable

Name of registered holder

Not Applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not Applicable

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Not Applicable

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not Applicable

Interest disposed

Not Applicable

Value/Consideration

Not Applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not Applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

No

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

Not Applicable

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not Applicable

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 23:04:08 UTC
