Senex Energy : Appendix 3Y – Ian Davies

0
08/20/2018 | 01:16am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ABN

Senex Energy Limited 50 008 942 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ian Richard Davies

Date of last notice

26 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Trust

  • director & shareholder of Charmian Investments Pty Ltd

  • beneficiary of Charmian Trust

Charmian Super Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Super Fund

  • director & shareholder of Charmian Super Pty Ltd

  • beneficiary of Charmian Super Fund

Date of change

  • a) 13 August 2018

  • b) 14 August 2018

  • c) 14 August 2018

  • d) 1 July 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change:

Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Trust

Charmian Super Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Super Fund

4,702,153 ordinary fully paid shares

3,663,250 Rights

10,238,282 SARs

692,689 ordinary fully paid shares

Class

  • a) ordinary fully paid shares

  • b) lapse of SARs

  • c) vesting of SARs

  • d) vesting of Rights

Number acquired

  • a) 1,000,000

  • b) 0

  • c) 1,345,833

  • d) 479,725

Number disposed

  • a) 0

  • b) 425,000

  • c) 0

  • d) 0

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • a) $255,000 (paid upon option exercise)

  • b) 0

  • c) 0

  • d) 0

No. of securities held after change:

Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Trust

Charmian Super Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Super Fund

5,702,153 ordinary fully paid shares

3,183,521 Rights (unvested)

479,729 Rights (vested but not exercise)

8,467,449 SARs (unvested)

1,345,833 SARs (vested but not exercised)

692,689 ordinary fully paid shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

a) shares received for options exercise on 19 July 2018 b)&c) vesting decision in relation to FY16 SARs made by board on

14 August 2018 d) vesting decision in relation to FY17 STI

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Not Applicable

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Not Applicable

Date of change

Not Applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Not Applicable

Interest acquired

Not Applicable

Interest disposed

Not Applicable

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Not Applicable

Interest after change

Not Applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not Applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not Applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2018 23:15:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 68,5 M
EBIT 2018 2,80 M
Net income 2018 -74,1 M
Finance 2018 52,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,85
EV / Sales 2018 9,05x
EV / Sales 2019 6,41x
Capitalization 673 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,51  AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Trevor Bourne Non Executive Chairman
Darren B. Stevenson Chief Operating Officer
Gary Mallett Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LTD20.78%492
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.11%81 079
CNOOC LTD6.77%68 194
EOG RESOURCES6.36%66 475
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.92%60 151
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-1.47%41 705
