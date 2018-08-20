Senex Energy : Appendix 3Y – Ian Davies

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity ABN

Senex Energy Limited 50 008 942 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Ian Richard Davies Date of last notice 26 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Trust • director & shareholder of Charmian Investments Pty Ltd

• beneficiary of Charmian Trust Charmian Super Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Super Fund • director & shareholder of Charmian Super Pty Ltd

• beneficiary of Charmian Super Fund Date of change a) 13 August 2018

b) 14 August 2018

c) 14 August 2018

d) 1 July 2018

No. of securities held prior to change: Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Trust Charmian Super Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Super Fund 4,702,153 ordinary fully paid shares 3,663,250 Rights 10,238,282 SARs 692,689 ordinary fully paid shares Class a) ordinary fully paid shares

b) lapse of SARs

c) vesting of SARs

d) vesting of Rights Number acquired a) 1,000,000

b) 0

c) 1,345,833

d) 479,725 Number disposed a) 0

b) 425,000

c) 0

d) 0 Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation a) $255,000 (paid upon option exercise)

b) 0

c) 0

d) 0 No. of securities held after change: Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Trust Charmian Super Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Super Fund 5,702,153 ordinary fully paid shares 3,183,521 Rights (unvested) 479,729 Rights (vested but not exercise) 8,467,449 SARs (unvested) 1,345,833 SARs (vested but not exercised) 692,689 ordinary fully paid shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back a) shares received for options exercise on 19 July 2018 b)&c) vesting decision in relation to FY16 SARs made by board on 14 August 2018 d) vesting decision in relation to FY17 STI

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Not Applicable Nature of interest Not Applicable Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Not Applicable Date of change Not Applicable No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Not Applicable Interest acquired Not Applicable Interest disposed Not Applicable Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Not Applicable Interest after change Not Applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Not Applicable If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? Not Applicable

