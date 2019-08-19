Senex Energy : Appendix 4E – Preliminary final annual report

Appendix 4E
Preliminary final annual report for FY19
Results for announcement to the market based on accounts that have been audited
Against previous corresponding period 30 June 2018:
|
|
|
|
|
$ Million
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
Increased
|
34%
|
to
|
94.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities
|
Increased
|
from (94.0)
|
to
|
3.3
|
Underlying net profit after tax from ordinary activities
|
Increased
|
260%
|
to
|
7.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to members
|
Increased
|
from (94.0)
|
to
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying net profit after tax is a non-IFRS measure and a reconciliation to profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities is included below. Commentary on the Group's operating performance and results from operations are set out in the accompanying full-year announcement and preliminary final report.
Dividends
No dividends are proposed and no dividends were declared or paid during the current or prior year.
Net tangible asset backing
2019 2018
|
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
|
$0.24
|
$0.24
|
|
|
Accompanying this Appendix 4E is the full final audited Annual Report of Senex Energy Limited for the year ended 30 June 2019. This Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report, which is lodged contemporaneously with this document.
Reconciliation of profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities to underlying net profit after tax
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities
|
3.3
|
(94.0)
|
|
|
|
Impairment expense
|
-
|
113.3
|
Restructuring expense
|
2.1
|
-
|
|
|
|
Net impact of Beach Energy transaction
|
1.8
|
(16.9)
|
Gain on sale of exploration assets
|
-
|
(0.4)
|
|
|
|
Tax (benefit)/expense
|
-
|
-
|
Underlying net profit after tax from ordinary activities
|
7.2
|
2.0
Numbers may not add precisely to totals provided due to rounding
|
Senex Energy Limited
|
Head Office
|
Phone +61 7 3335 9000
|
|
ABN 50 008 942 827
|
Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000
|
Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999
|
|
ASX: SXY
|
GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001
|
Web www.senexenergy.com.au
|
Page 1 of 1
Disclaimer
Senex Energy Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 23:41:01 UTC