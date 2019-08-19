Log in
SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/19
0.315 AUD   +3.28%
SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 4E – Preliminary final annual report
PU
07:42pSENEX ENERGY : FY19 Full Year Results and Reserve Statement
PU
07:42pSENEX ENERGY : FY19 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
Senex Energy : Appendix 4E – Preliminary final annual report

08/19/2019

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final annual report for FY19

Results for announcement to the market based on accounts that have been audited

Against previous corresponding period 30 June 2018:

$ Million

Revenue from ordinary activities

Increased

34%

to

94.1

Profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities

Increased

from (94.0)

to

3.3

Underlying net profit after tax from ordinary activities

Increased

260%

to

7.2

Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to members

Increased

from (94.0)

to

3.3

Underlying net profit after tax is a non-IFRS measure and a reconciliation to profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities is included below. Commentary on the Group's operating performance and results from operations are set out in the accompanying full-year announcement and preliminary final report.

Dividends

No dividends are proposed and no dividends were declared or paid during the current or prior year.

Net tangible asset backing

2019 2018

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

$0.24

$0.24

Accompanying this Appendix 4E is the full final audited Annual Report of Senex Energy Limited for the year ended 30 June 2019. This Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report, which is lodged contemporaneously with this document.

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities to underlying net profit after tax

2019

2018

Profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities

3.3

(94.0)

Impairment expense

-

113.3

Restructuring expense

2.1

-

Net impact of Beach Energy transaction

1.8

(16.9)

Gain on sale of exploration assets

-

(0.4)

Tax (benefit)/expense

-

-

Underlying net profit after tax from ordinary activities

7.2

2.0

Numbers may not add precisely to totals provided due to rounding

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 23:41:01 UTC
