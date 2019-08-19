Senex Energy : Appendix 4E – Preliminary final annual report

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final annual report for FY19

Results for announcement to the market based on accounts that have been audited

Against previous corresponding period 30 June 2018:

$ Million Revenue from ordinary activities Increased 34% to 94.1 Profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities Increased from (94.0) to 3.3 Underlying net profit after tax from ordinary activities Increased 260% to 7.2 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to members Increased from (94.0) to 3.3

Underlying net profit after tax is a non-IFRS measure and a reconciliation to profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities is included below. Commentary on the Group's operating performance and results from operations are set out in the accompanying full-year announcement and preliminary final report.

Dividends

No dividends are proposed and no dividends were declared or paid during the current or prior year.

Net tangible asset backing

2019 2018

Net tangible assets per ordinary security $0.24 $0.24

Accompanying this Appendix 4E is the full final audited Annual Report of Senex Energy Limited for the year ended 30 June 2019. This Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report, which is lodged contemporaneously with this document.

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities to underlying net profit after tax

2019 2018 Profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities 3.3 (94.0) Impairment expense - 113.3 Restructuring expense 2.1 - Net impact of Beach Energy transaction 1.8 (16.9) Gain on sale of exploration assets - (0.4) Tax (benefit)/expense - - Underlying net profit after tax from ordinary activities 7.2 2.0

Numbers may not add precisely to totals provided due to rounding