Senex Energy : Award of Project Atlas petroleum facility licence

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 14 February 2019

Award of Project Atlas petroleum facility licence

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) welcomes the Queensland Government's award of a petroleum facility licence to Jemena Ltd for construction of the Project Atlas gas processing facility

On 13 February 2019, Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister, Dr Anthony Lynham, announced the award of a petroleum facility licence to Jemena for construction of the 40 terajoule per day gas processing facility at Project Atlas.

This milestone allows construction to commence on the $140 million facility, which will be connected to the Wallumbilla Gas Hub by a 60 kilometre pipeline.

Comments from Managing Director and CEO, Ian Davies: "This decision is great news for Project Atlas and for domestic gas customers. The approval keeps Senex on schedule to deliver gas from Project Atlas by the end of 2019."

"Senex strongly supports the Queensland Government's far-sighted policy to introduce more natural gas into the domestic market."

