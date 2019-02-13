Senex Energy : Award of Project Atlas petroleum facility licence

Log in
0
02/13/2019 | 08:42pm EST

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 14 February 2019

Award of Project Atlas petroleum facility licence

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) welcomes the Queensland Government's award of a petroleum facility licence to Jemena Ltd for construction of the Project Atlas gas processing facility

On 13 February 2019, Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister, Dr Anthony Lynham, announced the award of a petroleum facility licence to Jemena for construction of the 40 terajoule per day gas processing facility at Project Atlas.

This milestone allows construction to commence on the $140 million facility, which will be connected to the Wallumbilla Gas Hub by a 60 kilometre pipeline.

Comments from Managing Director and CEO, Ian Davies: "This decision is great news for Project Atlas and for domestic gas customers. The approval keeps Senex on schedule to deliver gas from Project Atlas by the end of 2019."

"Senex strongly supports the Queensland Government's far-sighted policy to introduce more natural gas into the domestic market."

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Managing Director and CEO Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Derek Piper

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Paul Larter Communications Manager Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 01:41:01 UTC
