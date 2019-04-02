Senex Energy : Board appointment

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 2 April 2019

Board appointment

Senex Energy Limited (Senex, ASX: SXY) has appointed Mr Vahid Farzad as a non-executive director, replacing Mr Andy Zhmurovsky (as announced on 25 March 2019).

EIG Global Energy Partners (EIG), whose investment funds are a substantial shareholder of Senex, nominated Mr Farzad to replace its previous representative, Mr Zhmurovsky, as a non-executive director on Senex's Board. Senex directors have today appointed Mr Farzad to the Board.

Senex Chairman, Trevor Bourne, said "We are pleased to welcome Vahid Farzad to our Board. Vahid brings a wealth of international experience in the oil and gas sector."

EIG Chairman, R. Blair Thomas, said "We are delighted to have Mr Farzad represent EIG on Senex's Board. EIG remains committed to its Australian operations and its investment in Senex."

About Vahid Farzad

Mr Farzad is a Senior Vice President of EIG Global Energy Partners. Prior to joining EIG in September 2015, Mr Farzad worked at Petrobras Africa, a joint venture between Petrobras, BTG Pactual and Helios Investment Partners, where he held the roles of Head of M&A and New Ventures. Previously, he served as a Corporate Development Advisor at Coastal Energy and held business development and commercial roles at Dominion Petroleum and Salamander Energy. Mr Farzad started his career at Goldman Sachs in the Investment Banking Division. Mr Farzad received an MA from The University of Oxford, an MSc from The London School of Economics and an MBA from INSEAD. Mr Farzad is also a member of the Board of Directors of KCA Deutag, a leading oil and gas drilling and engineering contractor.

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries: Ian Davies Derek Piper Paul Larter Managing Director and CEO Head of Investor Relations and Treasury Communications Manager Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.