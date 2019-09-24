Senex Energy : Change in shareholding

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 25 September 2019

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced the sell-down of a ~9.1% strategic stake in Senex by EIG Global Energy Partners ("EIG").

EIG became a substantial shareholder in Senex in early 2017 to work with Senex in the development of its Surat Basin natural gas development projects and has enjoyed an excellent relationship with Senex during this period.

Overnight EIG informed Senex that it had sold its remaining ~9.1% shareholding in Senex to a range of institutional investors.

Commenting on the sell-down, R. Blair Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of EIG, said:

"Since EIG's initial investment in Senex, the Company has made great progress with its Surat Basin development projects which have been fully supported by EIG. With Senex now successfully executing its east coast gas strategy, it's the right time for EIG to crystalise its return on this investment. We remain bullish on Senex and on the Australian oil and gas sector in general and look forward to continued investment activity going forward."

Senex Chairman, Trevor Bourne, said:

"On behalf of the Senex Board, we would like to thank EIG for their support and contribution over a period that has seen Senex develop a material east coast gas business that is strongly positioned for future growth".

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.