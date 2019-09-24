Log in
SENEX ENERGY LTD

SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
  Report  
09/24
0.395 AUD   --.--%
SENEX ENERGY : Change in shareholding
PU
09/22SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
09/22SENEX ENERGY : Date of Annual General Meeting
PU
Senex Energy : Change in shareholding

09/24/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 25 September 2019

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced the sell-down of a ~9.1% strategic stake in Senex by EIG Global Energy Partners ("EIG").

EIG became a substantial shareholder in Senex in early 2017 to work with Senex in the development of its Surat Basin natural gas development projects and has enjoyed an excellent relationship with Senex during this period.

Overnight EIG informed Senex that it had sold its remaining ~9.1% shareholding in Senex to a range of institutional investors.

Commenting on the sell-down, R. Blair Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of EIG, said:

"Since EIG's initial investment in Senex, the Company has made great progress with its Surat Basin development projects which have been fully supported by EIG. With Senex now successfully executing its east coast gas strategy, it's the right time for EIG to crystalise its return on this investment. We remain bullish on Senex and on the Australian oil and gas sector in general and look forward to continued investment activity going forward."

Senex Chairman, Trevor Bourne, said:

"On behalf of the Senex Board, we would like to thank EIG for their support and contribution over a period that has seen Senex develop a material east coast gas business that is strongly positioned for future growth".

Contact information

Senex investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 23:02:00 UTC
