Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Senex Energy Ltd    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LTD (SXY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Senex Energy : Change of Director’s Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 02:39am CEST

Senex Energy Limited ABN 50 008 942 827

Head Office

Level 14

144 Edward St

Brisbane Qld 4000

21 September 2018

GPO Box 2233

Brisbane Qld 4001

T +61 7 3837 9900

Company Announcements ASX Limited

F +61 7 3837 9999info@senexenergy.com.au senexenergy.com.au

Re: Appendix 3Y disclosure of dealings in Senex shares by Managing Director & Chief Executive

The attached Appendix 3Y is notice by Senex Energy Limited of certain dealings in Senex securities by Senex Managing Director & Chief Executive, Mr Ian Davies.

Mr Davies has advised that:

  • following the release of Senex FY18 end of year financial results, and being in an open trading period, his associated entities sold 4,394,842 shares on-market on 14 and 17 September 2018;

  • the sale of those shares was to fund:

    • a) the cost of acquiring options previously exercised (July 2016, July 2017 and July 2018) and tax expenses relating to previously granted performance rights and equity incentives, and

    • b) anticipated tax liabilities associated with the grant of future performance rights and equity incentives; and

  • he has no plans to sell any further Senex shares.

Mr Davies last sold Senex shares in 2014, which sale was also for the purposes of funding the acquisition of Senex shares upon the exercise of options and tax costs associated with that and the grant of equity incentive.

Mr Davies has been a regular acquirer of Senex shares and remains a material shareholder in Senex.

The attached Appendix 3Y discloses the transactions referred to above.

David Pegg

Company Secretary

Page 1 of 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ABN

Senex Energy Limited 50 008 942 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ian Richard Davies

Date of last notice

17 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Trust

  • director & shareholder of Charmian Investments Pty Ltd

  • beneficiary of Charmian Trust

Charmian Super Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Super Fund

  • director & shareholder of Charmian Super Pty Ltd

  • beneficiary of Charmian Super Fund

Date of change

  • a) 14 September 2018

  • b) 17 September 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change:

Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Trust

Charmian Super Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Super Fund

5,702,153 ordinary fully paid shares

3,183,521 Rights (unvested)

479,729 Rights (vested but not exercised)

8,467,449 SARs (unvested)

1,345,833 SARs (vested but not exercised)

692,689 ordinary fully paid shares

Class

a)&b) ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

0

Number disposed

  • a) 1,220,641

  • b) 3,174,201

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • a) $568,452.51 gross proceeds of sale of 1,220,641 shares at $0.4657

  • b) $1,114,695.19 gross proceeds of sale of 2,481,512 shares at $0.4492

No. of securities held after change:

Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Trust

2,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares

3,183,521 Rights (unvested)

479,729 Rights (vested but not exercise)

3,590,400 SARs (unvested)

6,222,882 SARs (vested but not exercised)

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

a)&b) on-market trade

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Not Applicable

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Not Applicable

Date of change

Not Applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Not Applicable

Interest acquired

Not Applicable

Interest disposed

Not Applicable

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Not Applicable

Interest after change

Not Applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not Applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not Applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 00:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENEX ENERGY LTD
02:39aSENEX ENERGY : Change of Director’s Interest Notice
PU
09/13SENEX ENERGY : GLNG agree amendments to sales arrangements for Western Surat Gas..
AQ
09/12SENEX ENERGY : & GLNG Agree Amendments to Western Surat Gas Project Gas Sales Ar..
AQ
09/12SENEX ENERGY : and GLNG agree amendments to Western Surat Gas Project gas sales ..
AQ
09/11SENEX ENERGY : Amendments to Western Surat Gas Project gas sales arrangements
PU
08/31SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – John Warburton
PU
08/27SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Trevor Bourne
PU
08/27SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Ralph Craven
PU
08/21SENEX ENERGY : FY18 Full Year Results
PU
08/21SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 4E
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Senex Energy Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/22Senex Energy Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/22Senex Energy Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 108 M
EBIT 2019 24,8 M
Net income 2019 26,0 M
Debt 2019 11,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,85
P/E ratio 2020 16,97
EV / Sales 2019 6,35x
EV / Sales 2020 4,32x
Capitalization 674 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,51  AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Gary Mallett Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LTD24.68%491
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.97%88 645
CNOOC LTD26.02%80 379
EOG RESOURCES10.47%69 191
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.56%60 872
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.01%39 467
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.