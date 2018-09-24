Senex Energy : Change of Director’s Interest Notice

Senex Energy Limited ABN 50 008 942 827

Re: Appendix 3Y disclosure of dealings in Senex shares by Managing Director & Chief Executive

The attached Appendix 3Y is notice by Senex Energy Limited of certain dealings in Senex securities by Senex Managing Director & Chief Executive, Mr Ian Davies.

Mr Davies has advised that:

• following the release of Senex FY18 end of year financial results, and being in an open trading period, his associated entities sold 4,394,842 shares on-market on 14 and 17 September 2018;

• the sale of those shares was to fund: a) the cost of acquiring options previously exercised (July 2016, July 2017 and July 2018) and tax expenses relating to previously granted performance rights and equity incentives, and b) anticipated tax liabilities associated with the grant of future performance rights and equity incentives; and

• he has no plans to sell any further Senex shares.

Mr Davies last sold Senex shares in 2014, which sale was also for the purposes of funding the acquisition of Senex shares upon the exercise of options and tax costs associated with that and the grant of equity incentive.

Mr Davies has been a regular acquirer of Senex shares and remains a material shareholder in Senex.

The attached Appendix 3Y discloses the transactions referred to above.

David Pegg

Company Secretary

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity ABN

Senex Energy Limited 50 008 942 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of entity ABN
Senex Energy Limited 50 008 942 827

Name of Director Ian Richard Davies Date of last notice 17 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Trust • director & shareholder of Charmian Investments Pty Ltd

• beneficiary of Charmian Trust Charmian Super Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Super Fund • director & shareholder of Charmian Super Pty Ltd

• beneficiary of Charmian Super Fund Date of change a) 14 September 2018

b) 17 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change: Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Trust Charmian Super Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Super Fund 5,702,153 ordinary fully paid shares 3,183,521 Rights (unvested) 479,729 Rights (vested but not exercised) 8,467,449 SARs (unvested) 1,345,833 SARs (vested but not exercised) 692,689 ordinary fully paid shares Class a)&b) ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired 0 Number disposed a) 1,220,641

b) 3,174,201 Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation a) $568,452.51 gross proceeds of sale of 1,220,641 shares at $0.4657

b) $1,114,695.19 gross proceeds of sale of 2,481,512 shares at $0.4492 No. of securities held after change: Charmian Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for Charmian Trust 2,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares 3,183,521 Rights (unvested) 479,729 Rights (vested but not exercise) 3,590,400 SARs (unvested) 6,222,882 SARs (vested but not exercised) Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back a)&b) on-market trade

