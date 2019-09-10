Log in
SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
09/10
0.41 AUD   +1.23%
SENEX ENERGY : Wandoan hosts first women's polocrosse competition
PU
SENEX ENERGY : Chief Financial Officer appointed
PU
SENEX ENERGY : Surat Basin operations update
PU
Senex Energy : Chief Financial Officer appointed

09/10/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 11 September 2019

Chief Financial Officer appointed

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced the appointment of Mr Mark McCabe as Chief Financial Officer.

Mark will join Senex from Origin Energy, where he has held the role of Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO of Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) for the past nine years.

As APLNG's inaugural CFO, Mark played a vital role in achieving the project's Final Investment Decision, an US$8.5 billion finance facility, an investment-grade credit rating and a US$4.5 billion refinancing.

Since joining Origin in 1996, Mark has also held senior roles in commercial management, retail operations, strategy and mergers and acquisitions.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said he was delighted that such a high-quality business leader and finance professional was joining Senex's executive team.

"Mark will bring considerable finance and leadership experience in Queensland's natural gas industry to Senex at a pivotal time in the development of our company.

"His appointment is a significant step in continuing our strong performance as we transform into an important east coast gas supplier," Mr Davies said.

Mark began his career at PwC, holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Economics) degree from The University of Adelaide and a Masters of Applied Finance and Investment from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia. Mark is a member of Chartered Accountants in Australia and New Zealand.

He is expected to join Senex in early December.

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 01:11:07 UTC
