Senex Energy : Chief Financial Officer appointed

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 11 September 2019

Chief Financial Officer appointed

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced the appointment of Mr Mark McCabe as Chief Financial Officer.

Mark will join Senex from Origin Energy, where he has held the role of Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO of Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) for the past nine years.

As APLNG's inaugural CFO, Mark played a vital role in achieving the project's Final Investment Decision, an US$8.5 billion finance facility, an investment-grade credit rating and a US$4.5 billion refinancing.

Since joining Origin in 1996, Mark has also held senior roles in commercial management, retail operations, strategy and mergers and acquisitions.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said he was delighted that such a high-quality business leader and finance professional was joining Senex's executive team.

"Mark will bring considerable finance and leadership experience in Queensland's natural gas industry to Senex at a pivotal time in the development of our company.

"His appointment is a significant step in continuing our strong performance as we transform into an important east coast gas supplier," Mr Davies said.

Mark began his career at PwC, holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Economics) degree from The University of Adelaide and a Masters of Applied Finance and Investment from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia. Mark is a member of Chartered Accountants in Australia and New Zealand.

He is expected to join Senex in early December.

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies Derek Piper Paul Larter Managing Director and CEO Senior Advisor - Investor Relations Communications Manager Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.