Senex Energy : Civil works begin at Project Atlas gas processing facility

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 03 April 2019

Civil works begin at Project Atlas gas processing facility

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) is pleased to announce civil works have begun for the Jemena-owned natural gas processing facility at Project Atlas.

In June 2018 Senex partnered with major infrastructure provider Jemena to build the processing facility at Project Atlas and deliver first gas to the domestic market by late 2019. Jemena has now awarded the construction contract for this facility to Valmec (ASX: VMX), an Australian-owned energy services group.

The civil works component has been sub-contracted to FKG Group, which has started on-site works. FKG are a Toowoomba-based supplier with a 40-year track record of delivering construction and engineering services.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said Senex was pleased that a local supplier would benefit from Senex's significant investments across the Surat Basin.

"Senex is directly investing around $250 million and supporting a further $140 million of investment via the Jemena contract across its Surat Basin natural gas projects. Senex is focused to ensure these investments support local jobs and benefit local businesses and communities", he said.

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies Derek Piper Paul Larter Managing Director and CEO Head of Investor Relations and Treasury Communications Manager Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.