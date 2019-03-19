Senex Energy : Civil works commence for Surat Basin drilling program

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 20 March 2019

Civil works commence for Surat Basin drilling program

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) has begun civil works for the ~110 well drilling campaign in its Surat Basin natural gas development projects.

Civil works comprise construction of well lease pads and access roads for the entire program across the Roma North and Project Atlas developments. Senex has awarded the contract for initial well pads and access roads to T&W Earthmoving, a local and experienced supplier.

Both Project Atlas and Roma North continue to advance on schedule, including:

• long lead items ordered for wellhead skids, well site generators and drilling and completion items;

• tenders received for drilling rig and well site services, with contracts to be awarded shortly;

• drilling campaign to start in Q4 FY19;

• Roma North gas facility on-track with commissioning in mid-2019;

• Project Atlas first gas production on-track for the end of 2019.

Commenting on the progress made, Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said: "These civil works mark the start of our comprehensive drilling program in the Surat Basin. Senex is delighted to have awarded a local Queensland supplier this significant contract.

This activity increases the momentum of our natural gas projects and continues the transformation of our business, with key milestones to follow in the coming months", he said.

Typical well lease-pad and access road in the Surat Basin

Senex Energy Limited Head Office Phone +61 7 3335 9000 ABN 50 008 942 827 Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000 Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999 ASX: SXY GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001 Web www.senexenergy.com.au

ASX Announcement: Civil works commence for Surat Basin drilling program

Roma North

Project Atlas

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

