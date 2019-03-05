Senex Energy : Collaboration key to domestic gas solution

March 6, 2019

Senex Energy Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies today said all participants in the natural

gas value chain had a responsibility to work together for the benefit of consumers and the

economy.

Mr Davies, speaking at the Australian Domestic Gas Outlook conference, said collaboration was essential among

producers, infrastructure providers, financiers, customers, governments and local communities.

'Customers have an obligation to step up as part of that value chain and work with upstream producers,

infrastructure providers and government,' Mr Davies said.

'They play a critical role in accepting gas contracts when they make sense.

'Producers also need to work with customers to provide contracts that make sense and to ensure that there are

win-win outcomes.'

Mr Davies contrasted the gas industry in New South Wales, where the Opposition has promised to stop that

state's only major gas project, with the progressive approach in Queensland.

'What's happened in Queensland over the past 10 years is a stunning effort and shows what can come from the

co-operative combination of government, industry, contractors and host communities.

'Let me commend the Palaszczuk Government, in particular, and indeed, governments that have come before.

'This government has done the heavy lifting for the domestic market by dedicating new gas acreage for east

coast supply - a first for Australia.'

Mr Davies said independent small and mid-tier natural gas producers like Senex were another important part of

the solution to increase gas supply to the domestic market.

'We're seeing the benefits to the domestic gas market of having a healthy group of independent producers, both

large and small,' he said.

'Together with the LNG projects in Queensland, without which the vast Queensland coal seam gas resources

would never have been developed, producers are playing their part.'

