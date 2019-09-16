Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Senex Energy Ltd    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Senex Energy : Correction of error in annual report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 16 September 2019

Correction of error in annual report

On 20 August 2019 Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) released its FY19 full-yearresults and reserves statement and FY19 full-yearresults presentation which included total 2C contingent resources as at 30 June 2019 of 8.3 mmboe. On the same day, the 2019 Senex Annual Report was released containing an error in the 2C contingent resources summary table.

The corrected page of the Annual Report is attached. A full copy of the 2019 Annual Report is available on the Senex website here.

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Reserves and resources

Senex has a proven (1P) reserves position of 19.3 mmboe and proved and probable (2P) reserves of 111.4 mmboe. This represents a decrease of 4 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, compared with 2018, after production and minor technical revisions.

Senex's major development focus in the near term is developing Surat Basin reserves. This started with development drilling

in the Glenora and Eos blocks (Roma North), to be followed by development drilling for Project Atlas, before returning to Roma North to complete the drilling campaign. Plans for current development and future expansions of these blocks will bring an estimated 304PJ (52 mmboe) of 2P gas reserves into the market.

Senex's annual estimate of reserves and contingent resources is independently certified by DeGolyer & MacNaughton and Netherland Sewell Associates. A reserves statement will

be separately released to the ASX with the full-year results announcement on 20 August 2019.

Net reserves and contingent resources1

Proved reserves (1P)

mmboe

Oil

Gas and gas liquids

Total

Developed

Undeveloped

Total

Surat Basin

-

17.1

17.1

4.3

12.8

17.1

Cooper Basin

2.2

0.0

2.2

2.0

0.2

2.2

Total

2.2

17.1

19.3

6.3

13.0

19.3

Percentage of total proved reserves that are unconventional (natural gas from coal seams) 89%

Proved and probable reserves (2P)

mmboe

Oil

Gas and gas liquids

Total

Developed

Undeveloped

Total

Surat Basin

-

104.1

104.1

4.4

99.6

104.1

Cooper Basin

7.3

0.0

7.3

3.1

4.3

7.3

Total

7.3

104.1

111.4

7.5

103.9

111.4

Percentage of total proved and probable reserves that are unconventional (natural gas from coal seams) 93%

Contingent resources (2C)

mmboe

Oil

Gas and gas liquids

Total

Surat Basin

-

-

-

Cooper Basin

5.9

2.4

8.3

Total

5.9

2.4

8.3

Net reserves and contingent resources movement

mmboe

30 June 2018

Production2 Acquisition and divestment

Revisions

30 June 2019

Change

1P reserves

20.2

1.1

-

0.2

19.3

-4%

2P reserves

113.2

1.1

-

(0.6)

111.4

-2%

2C resources

5.3

-

-

3.0

8.3

57%

1 Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding

2 Rounded, net of fuel and flare volumes

31

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 22:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENEX ENERGY LTD
09/12SENEX ENERGY : completes $50 million sale of Roma North gas processing facility ..
PU
09/10SENEX ENERGY : Chief Financial Officer appointed
PU
09/10SENEX ENERGY : Wandoan hosts first women's polocrosse competition
PU
09/02SENEX ENERGY : Surat Basin operations update
PU
08/28SENEX ENERGY : Gemba-1 gas discovery ready for production
PU
08/19SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 4E – Preliminary final annual report
PU
08/19SENEX ENERGY : FY19 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
08/19SENEX ENERGY : FY19 Full Year Results and Reserve Statement
PU
08/13SENEX ENERGY : FY19 full year results conference call
PU
08/05SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Craven
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 121 M
EBIT 2020 23,9 M
Net income 2020 16,8 M
Debt 2020 58,8 M
Yield 2020 32,1%
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,45x
EV / Sales2021 3,30x
Capitalization 603 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,46  AUD
Last Close Price 0,42  AUD
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Gary Mallett Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LTD45.45%400
CNOOC LTD4.93%67 916
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.04%63 656
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.97%46 075
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-26.54%40 332
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD2.16%30 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group