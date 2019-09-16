Senex Energy : Correction of error in annual report

Reserves and resources

Senex has a proven (1P) reserves position of 19.3 mmboe and proved and probable (2P) reserves of 111.4 mmboe. This represents a decrease of 4 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, compared with 2018, after production and minor technical revisions.

Senex's major development focus in the near term is developing Surat Basin reserves. This started with development drilling

in the Glenora and Eos blocks (Roma North), to be followed by development drilling for Project Atlas, before returning to Roma North to complete the drilling campaign. Plans for current development and future expansions of these blocks will bring an estimated 304PJ (52 mmboe) of 2P gas reserves into the market.

Senex's annual estimate of reserves and contingent resources is independently certified by DeGolyer & MacNaughton and Netherland Sewell Associates. A reserves statement will

be separately released to the ASX with the full-year results announcement on 20 August 2019.