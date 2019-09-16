Senex Energy : Correction of error in annual report

ASX Announcement
Release Date: 16 September 2019
Correction of error in annual report
On 20 August 2019 Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) released its FY19 full-yearresults and reserves statement and FY19 full-yearresults presentation which included total 2C contingent resources as at 30 June 2019 of 8.3 mmboe. On the same day, the 2019 Senex Annual Report was released containing an error in the 2C contingent resources summary table.
The corrected page of the Annual Report is attached. A full copy of the 2019 Annual Report is available on the Senex website here.
Contact information
Investor and media enquiries:
|
Ian Davies
|
Derek Piper
|
Paul Larter
|
Managing Director and CEO
|
Senior Advisor - Investor Relations
|
Communications Manager
|
Senex Energy Ltd
|
Senex Energy Ltd
|
Senex Energy Ltd
|
Phone: +61 7 3335 9000
|
Phone: +61 7 3335 9000
|
Phone: +61 400 776 937
About Senex
Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.
Reserves and resources
Senex has a proven (1P) reserves position of 19.3 mmboe and proved and probable (2P) reserves of 111.4 mmboe. This represents a decrease of 4 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, compared with 2018, after production and minor technical revisions.
Senex's major development focus in the near term is developing Surat Basin reserves. This started with development drilling
in the Glenora and Eos blocks (Roma North), to be followed by development drilling for Project Atlas, before returning to Roma North to complete the drilling campaign. Plans for current development and future expansions of these blocks will bring an estimated 304PJ (52 mmboe) of 2P gas reserves into the market.
Senex's annual estimate of reserves and contingent resources is independently certified by DeGolyer & MacNaughton and Netherland Sewell Associates. A reserves statement will
be separately released to the ASX with the full-year results announcement on 20 August 2019.
Net reserves and contingent resources1
|
Proved reserves (1P)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mmboe
|
Oil
|
Gas and gas liquids
|
Total
|
Developed
|
Undeveloped
|
Total
|
Surat Basin
|
-
|
17.1
|
17.1
|
4.3
|
12.8
|
17.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cooper Basin
|
2.2
|
0.0
|
2.2
|
2.0
|
0.2
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2.2
|
17.1
|
19.3
|
6.3
|
13.0
|
19.3
|
Percentage of total proved reserves that are unconventional (natural gas from coal seams) 89%
|
|
|
|
Proved and probable reserves (2P)
|
|
|
|
|
|
mmboe
|
Oil
|
Gas and gas liquids
|
Total
|
Developed
|
Undeveloped
|
Total
|
Surat Basin
|
-
|
104.1
|
104.1
|
4.4
|
99.6
|
104.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cooper Basin
|
7.3
|
0.0
|
7.3
|
3.1
|
4.3
|
7.3
|
Total
|
7.3
|
104.1
|
111.4
|
7.5
|
103.9
|
111.4
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of total proved and probable reserves that are unconventional (natural gas from coal seams) 93%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contingent resources (2C)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mmboe
|
|
Oil
|
Gas and gas liquids
|
|
Total
|
Surat Basin
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cooper Basin
|
|
5.9
|
|
2.4
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
5.9
|
|
2.4
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net reserves and contingent resources movement
|
|
|
|
|
mmboe
|
30 June 2018
|
Production2 Acquisition and divestment
|
Revisions
|
30 June 2019
|
Change
|
1P reserves
|
20.2
|
1.1
|
-
|
0.2
|
19.3
|
-4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2P reserves
|
113.2
|
1.1
|
-
|
(0.6)
|
111.4
|
-2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2C resources
|
5.3
|
-
|
-
|
3.0
|
8.3
|
57%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding
2 Rounded, net of fuel and flare volumes
