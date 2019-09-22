Senex Energy : Date of Annual General Meeting

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 19 September 2019

Date of Annual General Meeting

Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) advises that in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1, its Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 18 November 2019 commencing at 9.30am.

The AGM will be held at:

Grand Ballroom

Stamford Plaza

Cnr Edward and Margaret Streets Brisbane Qld 4000

For further information please contact:

David Pegg Derek Piper Paul Larter Company Secretary Senior Advisor - Investor Relations Communications Manager Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.