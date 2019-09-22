Log in
SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/20
0.395 AUD   -1.25%
Senex Energy : Date of Annual General Meeting

09/22/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 19 September 2019

Date of Annual General Meeting

Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) advises that in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1, its Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 18 November 2019 commencing at 9.30am.

The AGM will be held at:

Grand Ballroom

Stamford Plaza

Cnr Edward and Margaret Streets Brisbane Qld 4000

For further information please contact:

David Pegg

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Company Secretary

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 23:11:07 UTC
