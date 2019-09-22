Senex Energy : Date of Annual General Meeting

ASX Announcement
Release Date: 19 September 2019
Date of Annual General Meeting
Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) advises that in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1, its Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 18 November 2019 commencing at 9.30am.
The AGM will be held at:
Grand Ballroom
Stamford Plaza
Cnr Edward and Margaret Streets Brisbane Qld 4000
For further information please contact:
David Pegg
Derek Piper
Paul Larter
Company Secretary
Senior Advisor - Investor Relations
Communications Manager
Senex Energy Ltd
Senex Energy Ltd
Senex Energy Ltd
Phone: +61 7 3335 9000
Phone: +61 7 3335 9000
Phone: +61 400 776 937
About Senex
Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.
Senex Energy Limited
Head Office
Phone +61 7 3335 9000
ABN 50 008 942 827
Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000
Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999
ASX: SXY
GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001
Web www.senexenergy.com.au
