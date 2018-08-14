Senex Energy : FY18 results – live webcast details

FY18 results - live webcast details

Release Date: 14 August 2018

Senex Energy Limited (Senex, ASX: SXY) will release its results for the full year ended 30 June 2018 on Tuesday 21 August 2018.

Senex Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ian Davies and Chief Financial Officer Gary Mallett will hold a webcast to discuss the results and outlook that morning:

Time: Date:

10.00am AEST Tuesday 21 August 2018

The webcast will be streamed live at this time and can be accessed via the Senex company page on the Open Briefing website: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/4623/.A recording of the webcast will be available from 5.00pm (AEST) via the same link.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Tess Palmer

Head of Investor Relations Senex Energy Limited Phone: (07) 3335 9719

ABOUT SENEX ENERGY

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

