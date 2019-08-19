Log in
SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/19
0.315 AUD   +3.28%
0.315 AUD   +3.28%
07:42pSENEX ENERGY : Appendix 4E – Preliminary final annual report
PU
07:42pSENEX ENERGY : FY19 Full Year Results and Reserve Statement
PU
07:42pSENEX ENERGY : FY19 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
Senex Energy : FY19 Full Year Results Presentation

08/19/2019

Ian Davies, Managing Director and CEO Gary Mallett, Chief Financial Officer

20 August 2019

FY19 full year results

20 August 2019

2

FY19 highlights

FY19 full year results

20 August 2019

3

FY19 full year highlights

  • Total production up 43% to 1.2 mmboe: A near five-fold increase in Surat Basin gas production, with Roma North daily production exceeding 8 terajoules in the fourth quarter
  • Sales revenue up 34% to $94 million: Significant production growth and higher realised oil prices
  • Underlying EBITDAX up 49% to $39 million: Margin expansion supported by stable oil operating costs
  • Strong cashflow generation: $45 million operating cashflow (FY18: $5 million)
  • Statutory NPAT increased to $3 million (FY18: $94 million loss)
  • Every Surat Basin development milestone achieved: Regulatory approvals, low cost financing, Final Investment Decisions, drilling and construction contracts awarded, commencement of the ~110 well drilling campaign, and commencement of construction at Roma North and Project Atlas
  • $50 million sale of Roma North gas compressor station to Jemena agreed
  • Project Atlas gas compressor station and pipeline: Construction well under way
  • Project Atlas gas sales agreements to high quality industrial customers: More contracts to come

Award of Artemis domestic gas block: Continued Surat Basin gas acreage growth

FY19 full year results

20 August 2019

4

People, environment and community

A trusted partner in our communities

Safety

Environment

Community

Improving our safety performance

  • TRIFR increased slightly to 9.4 (FY18: 8.8), with no high severity injuries
  • Significant focus on contractor management and behavioural safety
  • Digitalised incident management system to streamline reporting and tracking
  • New personal risk assessment tools to support our people
  • New audit and inspection program

Continuing strong environmental performance

  • All environmental approvals received for Roma North and Project Atlas
  • Strong environmental performance across all operations
  • Funding for local conservation projects
  • Treated water supply to drought affected graziers
  • High calibre, dedicated environment team supporting project delivery and operations

Building positive and enduring relationships with our local communities

  • Employing local businesses, staff and contractors through strong local content policies
  • Funding a STEM program for Years 7-10 students in
    Roma's secondary schools
  • Supporting community initiatives where we operate, including the RFDS and Wandoan's Photo Challenge
  • Partnering with Maranoa Regional Council to fund a new small grants community program
  • Sponsoring the inaugural Dieri Art Competition

FY19 full year results

20 August 2019

5

Strong growth in earnings and cashflow

Trajectory of earnings and cashflow now clearly evident

100.0

+34%

40.0

99

35.0

80.0

97

30.0

60.0

95

25.0

$94m

93

20.0

40.0

$70m

91

15.0

20.0

89

10.0

87

5.0

-

FY18

FY19

85

-

+2%

$29/

$29/

bbl

bbl

FY18FY19

99

50.0

+49%

97

40.0

95

30.0

93

91

20.0

$39m

89

10.0

$26m

87

85

-

FY18

FY19

99

50.0

>100%

40.0

97

95

30.0

93

$45m

91

20.0

89

10.0

$5m

87

85

-

FY18

FY19

Sales revenue up 34% to $94 million

  • Production up 43% to 1.2 mmboe
  • Average realised oil price up 6% to $101/bbl
  • Gas revenue of $17.5 million (FY18: $1.3 million)

Oil operating costs broadly flat at $29/bbl

  • Proven low-cost operator
  • Ongoing focus on strict cost control

Underlying EBITDAX up 49% to $39 million1

  • Increased gas production, higher oil prices and stable oil operating costs

Strong increase in operating cashflow

  • Leverage to higher production clearly evident
  • Significant contribution to fund growth projects

1. Refer to slide 16 for reconciliation of Statutory NPAT to EBITDAX and Underlying EBITDAX

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 23:41:01 UTC
