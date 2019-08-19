Senex Energy : FY19 Full Year Results Presentation
Ian Davies, Managing Director and CEO Gary Mallett, Chief Financial Officer
20 August 2019
FY19 full year results
20 August 2019
FY19 highlights
FY19 full year results
20 August 2019
FY19 full year highlights
Total production up 43% to 1.2 mmboe: A near five-fold increase in Surat Basin gas production, with Roma North daily production exceeding 8 terajoules in the fourth quarter
Sales revenue up 34% to $94 million: Significant production growth and higher realised oil prices
Underlying EBITDAX up 49% to $39 million: Margin expansion supported by stable oil operating costs
Strong cashflow generation: $45 million operating cashflow (FY18: $5 million)
Statutory NPAT increased to $3 million(FY18: $94 million loss)
Every Surat Basin development milestone achieved: Regulatory approvals, low cost financing, Final Investment Decisions, drilling and construction contracts awarded, commencement of the ~110 well drilling campaign, and commencement of construction at Roma North and Project Atlas
$50 million sale of Roma North gas compressor station to Jemena agreed
Project Atlas gas compressor station and pipeline:Construction well under way
Project Atlas gas sales agreements to high quality industrial customers:More contracts to come
✓Award of Artemis domestic gas block: Continued Surat Basin gas acreage growth
FY19 full year results
20 August 2019
People, environment and community
A trusted partner in our communities
Safety
Environment
Community
Improving our safety performance
TRIFR increased slightly to 9.4 (FY18: 8.8), with no high severity injuries
Significant focus on contractor management and behavioural safety
Digitalised incident management system to streamline reporting and tracking
New personal risk assessment tools to support our people
New audit and inspection program
Continuing strong environmental performance
All environmental approvals received for Roma North and Project Atlas
Strong environmental performance across all operations
Funding for local conservation projects
Treated water supply to drought affected graziers
High calibre, dedicated environment team supporting project delivery and operations
Building positive and enduring relationships with our local communities
Employing local businesses, staff and contractors through strong local content policies
Funding a STEM program for Years 7-10 students in
Roma's secondary schools
Supporting community initiatives where we operate, including the RFDS and Wandoan's Photo Challenge
Partnering with Maranoa Regional Council to fund a new small grants community program
Sponsoring the inaugural Dieri Art Competition
FY19 full year results
20 August 2019
Strong growth in earnings and cashflow
Trajectory of earnings and cashflow now clearly evident
Sales revenue up 34% to $94 million
Production up 43% to 1.2 mmboe
Average realised oil price up 6% to $101/bbl
Gas revenue of $17.5 million (FY18: $1.3 million)
Oil operating costs broadly flat at $29/bbl
Proven low-cost operator
Ongoing focus on strict cost control
Underlying EBITDAX up 49% to $39 million1
Increased gas production, higher oil prices and stable oil operating costs
Strong increase in operating cashflow
Leverage to higher production clearly evident
Significant contribution to fund growth projects
1. Refer to slide 16 for reconciliation of Statutory NPAT to EBITDAX and Underlying EBITDAX
