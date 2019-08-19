Senex Energy : FY19 Full Year Results and Reserve Statement

"We will largely complete our Surat Basin drilling campaign in FY20, steadily increasing production as wells are connected, to our initial target plateau flow rate of ~18 petajoules a year2 by the end of FY21", Mr Davies said.

"FY20 will see around $150 million in Surat Basin natural gas capital invested1, setting the platform for a sharp rise in production, cashflow and earnings from FY21.

"During the year we achieved every milestone we set for ourselves, continuing to demonstrate the growth trajectory ahead as we deliver our Surat Basin natural gas developments at Roma North and Project Atlas.

Senex Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ian Davies said the FY19 results are the first instalment in Senex's transformation to a material producer of natural gas into the Australian east coast gas market.

Every Surat Basin development milestone achieved: Regulatory approvals, low cost financing, Final Investment Decisions, drilling and construction contracts awarded, commencement of the ~110 well drilling campaign, and commencement of construction at Project Atlas and Roma North

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced its FY19 full year results, with strong operating performance across the business and exceptional performance in its Surat Basin developments.

Commenting on the reserves statement, Mr Davies said: "In FY20 our focus is on executing our major Surat Basin development plan safely and effectively to bring our high-value undeveloped reserves through to

Minor reserves movements in FY19 after allowing for production, following a strong year of reserves growth in FY18, and ahead of material gas developments now underway in FY20.

Note: Reserves or contingent resources are not currently reported for the recently awarded Artemis domestic gas block Further information is contained in Appendices A and B

ASX Announcement: FY19 full year results and reserves statement

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

APPENDIX A - NOTES TO THE ANNUAL RESERVES STATEMENT

Senex prepares its petroleum reserves and contingent resources estimates in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System published by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE PRMS 2018). Unless otherwise stated, all references to reserves and resources in this statement relate to Senex's economic interest in those reserves and resources. All estimates of petroleum reserves reported by Senex are prepared by, or under the supervision of, a qualified petroleum reserves and resources evaluator. To ensure the integrity and reliability of data used in the reserves estimation process, the raw data is reviewed and quality controlled by senior professional production, reservoir, petrophysical and geological staff at Senex. Access to the substantiated data is then restricted to authorised staff members. During each petroleum reserves review, this data is updated, analysed and checked against the previous year's data.

This reserves and resources statement is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by, or under the supervision of, a qualified petroleum reserves and resources evaluator, Mr David Spring BSc (Hons).

Mr Spring (Head of Exploration) is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and a full-time employee of Senex and has approved this statement as a whole and has provided written consent to the form and context in which the estimated reserves, resources and supporting information are presented.

External assessment and evaluation date

Senex engaged the services of DeGolyer and MacNaughton (D&M) and Netherland Sewell Associates (NSAI) to independently assess the data and assess reserves and resources prior to Senex reporting any updated estimates. D&M and NSAI are independent resource estimating firms with considerable experience in the Cooper Basin and the Surat Basin, respectively. Senex reviews and updates its oil and gas reserves position on an annual basis and reports the updated estimates as of 30 June each year.

Calculation methods, factors, ratios and reference points

Petroleum reserves and contingent resources are aggregated by arithmetic summation by category. The arithmetic method does not account for 'portfolio effects'. The deterministic method was used to prepare the estimates of reserves, and the probabilistic method was used to prepare the estimates of resources in this statement.

In converting petajoules to million barrels of oil equivalent, Senex has applied the following conversion rates: Surat Basin gas:

1 mmboe = 5.880 PJ, Cooper Basin gas: 1 mmboe = 5.815 PJ.

The reference point for the Cooper Basin is the central processing plant at Moomba, South Australia. Fuel, flare and vent consumed to the reference point are included in reserves estimates (c. 6% of 2P oil reserves estimates may be consumed as fuel in operations depending on operational requirements). For the Surat Basin, the reference point is the Wallumbilla gas hub, Queensland. Fuel, flare and vent consumed to the reference point are excluded from reserves estimates (c. 10% of 2P gas reserves estimates have been assumed to be consumed as fuel in operations).

Standard engineering and geoscience methods, or a combination of methods, including volumetric analysis, analogy, and reservoir modelling, were used. Much of these reserves are for undeveloped locations and are based on estimates of reservoir volumes and recovery efficiencies along with analogy of properties with similar geologic and reservoir characteristics.