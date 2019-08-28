Log in
SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/28
0.37 AUD   --.--%
Senex Energy : Gemba-1 gas discovery ready for production

08/28/2019

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 29 August 2019

Gemba-1 gas discovery ready for production

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) has successfully completed the production test of the Gemba-1 gas exploration well in the Cooper Basin, enabling the well to be brought online by the end of 2019.

The Gemba-1 gas exploration well (PEL 516: Senex 100%) is located on the southwest margin of the Allunga Trough in the Cooper Basin, five kilometres from existing infrastructure and approximately 37 kilometres south west of the Moomba processing facility.

Following a seven-stage hydraulic fracturing program, a five-day production test was successfully completed in August 2019. Gemba-1 produced at a stable flow rate of 5 mmscf/day on a 28/64" choke. Production logs show gas contribution from all of the seven stimulated zones and a condensate to gas ratio of approximately 14 barrels per million standard cubic feet of gas.

Gemba-1 is expected to be tied into the Santos operated gas gathering network in late 2019, with processed sales gas to then be sold into the domestic South Australian market.

Senex received a PACE Gas Grant of $5.26 million from the South

Australian Government to progress the Gemba project.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the production test confirmed Senex's views on this exciting Cooper Basin gas discovery.

"Test results have proved very encouraging and we are now focused on bringing this gas discovery into production.

"We will see new gas supply from the Gemba field delivered to the South Australian market by the end of 2019, and we look forward to fully appraising the extent of the Gemba field", Mr Davies said.

Contact information

Gemba-1 production testing

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 23:30:01 UTC
