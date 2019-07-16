Senex Energy : June 2019 quarterly report conference call details

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 16 July 2019

June 2019 quarterly report conference call details

Senex Energy Limited (Senex, ASX: SXY) will release its June 2019 quarterly report (Q4 FY19) on

Tuesday, 23 July 2019.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies and Chief Financial Officer Gary Mallett will hold a conference call to discuss the results that morning.

Time: 10.00am AEST (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne)

Date: Tuesday, 23 July 2019

The conference call will be streamed live and can be accessed via the Senex company page on the Open Briefing website: http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3400.aspx. A recording of the conference call will be available from 5.00pm AEST via the same link.

Contact information

Investor enquiries: Derek Piper Charlie Osborne Senior Advisor - Investor Relations Investor Relations Senex Energy Ltd Senex Energy Ltd Phone: +61 7 3335 9000 Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.