Senex Energy : June 2019 quarterly report conference call details

ASX Announcement
Release Date: 16 July 2019
June 2019 quarterly report conference call details
Senex Energy Limited (Senex, ASX: SXY) will release its June 2019 quarterly report (Q4 FY19) on
Tuesday, 23 July 2019.
Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies and Chief Financial Officer Gary Mallett will hold a conference call to discuss the results that morning.
Time: 10.00am AEST (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne)
Date: Tuesday, 23 July 2019
The conference call will be streamed live and can be accessed via the Senex company page on the Open Briefing website: http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3400.aspx. A recording of the conference call will be available from 5.00pm AEST via the same link.
Contact information
|
Investor enquiries:
|
|
Derek Piper
|
Charlie Osborne
|
Senior Advisor - Investor Relations
|
Investor Relations
|
Senex Energy Ltd
|
Senex Energy Ltd
|
Phone: +61 7 3335 9000
|
Phone: +61 7 3335 9000
About Senex
Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.
|
Senex Energy Limited
|
Head Office
|
Phone +61 7 3335 9000
|
|
ABN 50 008 942 827
|
Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000
|
Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999
|
|
ASX: SXY
|
GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001
|
Web www.senexenergy.com.au
|
Page 1 of 1
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Senex Energy Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 04:49:02 UTC