SENEX ENERGY LTD

SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/15
0.36 AUD   +1.41%
12:50aSENEX ENERGY : June 2019 quarterly report conference call details
PU
07/07SENEX ENERGY : Project Atlas milestone as pipeline construction starts
PU
06/26SENEX ENERGY : Revised Securities Trading Policy
PU
News 
Senex Energy : June 2019 quarterly report conference call details

Senex Energy : June 2019 quarterly report conference call details

07/16/2019 | 12:50am EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 16 July 2019

June 2019 quarterly report conference call details

Senex Energy Limited (Senex, ASX: SXY) will release its June 2019 quarterly report (Q4 FY19) on

Tuesday, 23 July 2019.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies and Chief Financial Officer Gary Mallett will hold a conference call to discuss the results that morning.

Time: 10.00am AEST (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne)

Date: Tuesday, 23 July 2019

The conference call will be streamed live and can be accessed via the Senex company page on the Open Briefing website: http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3400.aspx. A recording of the conference call will be available from 5.00pm AEST via the same link.

Contact information

Investor enquiries:

Derek Piper

Charlie Osborne

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Investor Relations

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 04:49:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
