SENEX ENERGY LTD
Senex Energy : Project Atlas EPBC approval requirements satisfied

01/20/2019

Project Atlas satisfies all Federal environmental requirements

Release Date: 21January 2019

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) has received confirmation from the Department of the Environment and Energy that all requirements under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC) in relation to Project Atlas have been satisfied. This significant milestone recognises Senex's capabilities for safe and responsible development of natural gas projects.

Senex is progressing the remaining regulatory approvals required by the Queensland Government for Project Atlas, with all environmental authority applications now submitted to the State, and they remain on track.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

Figure 1 - Location of Project Atlas

Senex Energy Ltd

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann St, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 00:03:06 UTC
