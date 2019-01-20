Senex Energy : Project Atlas EPBC approval requirements satisfied

Project Atlas satisfies all Federal environmental requirements

Release Date: 21January 2019

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) has received confirmation from the Department of the Environment and Energy that all requirements under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC) in relation to Project Atlas have been satisfied. This significant milestone recognises Senex's capabilities for safe and responsible development of natural gas projects.

Senex is progressing the remaining regulatory approvals required by the Queensland Government for Project Atlas, with all environmental authority applications now submitted to the State, and they remain on track.

Figure 1 - Location of Project Atlas

