Senex Energy : Project Atlas milestone as pipeline construction starts

Project Atlas milestone as pipeline construction starts

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) welcomes the announcement by Jemena of the start of construction on the pipeline that will supply natural gas from Project Atlas to domestic customers.

In June 2018 Senex partnered with major energy infrastructure provider Jemena to build, own and operate a

15 petajoule per annum (40 TJ/day) natural gas processing facility and 60 km buried pipeline to process and transport gas from Senex's Project Atlas to the Wallumbilla Hub.

Project Atlas, near Wandoan in south-west Queensland's Surat Basin, is the first acreage in Australia designated solely to supply gas to the domestic market. Senex has recently agreed natural gas supply contracts with major Queensland manufacturers CSR Limited, Orora Limited and O-I Australia, with additional gas contracts expected to be agreed in the coming months.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said Senex is pleased to see the start of construction of the Project Atlas natural gas pipeline.

"Senex is making excellent progress in the development of Project Atlas, with first gas deliveries to the domestic gas market planned for late 2019.

"The start of pipeline construction works by Jemena is an important milestone in delivering much-needed natural gas to the east coast market.

"Senex and Jemena will invest almost $400 million to bring natural gas from Project Atlas and the nearby Roma North development to market, an investment which will not only create new jobs and support the western Queensland economy, but also generate material royalties for the Queensland Government to support roads, schools and hospitals", Mr Davies said.

