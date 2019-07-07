Log in
SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
Senex Energy : Project Atlas milestone as pipeline construction starts

07/07/2019 | 11:18pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 8 July 2019

Project Atlas milestone as pipeline construction starts

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) welcomes the announcement by Jemena of the start of construction on the pipeline that will supply natural gas from Project Atlas to domestic customers.

In June 2018 Senex partnered with major energy infrastructure provider Jemena to build, own and operate a

15 petajoule per annum (40 TJ/day) natural gas processing facility and 60 km buried pipeline to process and transport gas from Senex's Project Atlas to the Wallumbilla Hub.

Project Atlas, near Wandoan in south-west Queensland's Surat Basin, is the first acreage in Australia designated solely to supply gas to the domestic market. Senex has recently agreed natural gas supply contracts with major Queensland manufacturers CSR Limited, Orora Limited and O-I Australia, with additional gas contracts expected to be agreed in the coming months.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said Senex is pleased to see the start of construction of the Project Atlas natural gas pipeline.

"Senex is making excellent progress in the development of Project Atlas, with first gas deliveries to the domestic gas market planned for late 2019.

"The start of pipeline construction works by Jemena is an important milestone in delivering much-needed natural gas to the east coast market.

"Senex and Jemena will invest almost $400 million to bring natural gas from Project Atlas and the nearby Roma North development to market, an investment which will not only create new jobs and support the western Queensland economy, but also generate material royalties for the Queensland Government to support roads, schools and hospitals", Mr Davies said.

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 03:17:00 UTC
