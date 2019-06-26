Senex Energy : Revised Securities Trading Policy

26 June 2019
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED - REVISED SECURITIES TRADING POLICY
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 12.10, Senex Energy Limited advises that its Securities Trading Policy has been revised.
Attached is the revised Securities Trading Policy which is effective from 24 June 2019.
A copy of the Securities Trading Policy is available on the corporate governance section of the company's website at www.senexenergy.com.au
SECURITIES TRADING POLICY
24 June 2019
1. Purpose of this policy
In order to preserve the reputation and integrity of Senex Energy Limited (Senex), it is vital that when a person associated with Senex deals in Senex securities the dealing is not only fair, but is seen to be fair. When a Senex Person deals in Senex securities he or she must be sure that it does not reflect badly on them or Senex. This share trading policy (Policy) is designed to avoid the possibility that misconceptions, misunderstandings or suspicions might arise.
This policy is an important document and any question about it should be directed to the Company Secretary.
2. Who does this policy apply to?
This policy applies to directors, officers and employees of Senex and certain other persons who have agreed to be bound by this policy (Senex People or individually a Senex Person). It also applies to nominees, agents and other associates of Senex People, such as family members, family trusts and family companies. Every Senex Person has a personal responsibility to ensure that his or her associated parties (his or her immediate family, including spouse, partner and dependants, his or her family company and family trust) comply with the same restrictions as apply to them.
This policy operates in addition to all legal requirements.
3. What is Inside Information and what does it mean to deal in securities?
Inside information is information that is not generally available, and, if the information were generally available, a reasonable person would expect it to have a material effect on the price or value of certain securities.
Information is generally available if:
-
it consists of easily observable matters;
-
where the information has been made known in a matter that would, or would be likely to, bring it to the attention of persons who commonly invest in securities;
-
a reasonable period for the information to be disseminated among such persons has elapsed. For example, it has been released to the ASX or published in an annual report or prospectus; or
-
it may be deduced, inferred or concluded from the information referred to above.
Dealing includes applying for, acquiring or disposing of securities, or entering into an agreement to apply for, acquire or dispose of securities.
Security includes a share, an option, a right under an employee incentive scheme and any other security, and it may be a Senex security or a security of any other body or entity.
Any person in possession of inside information has a duty to keep that information confidential and must not disclose or communicate the information to any other person. The person in possession of inside information does not have to be a Senex Person to be guilty of insider trading in relation to Senex securities.
The insider trading prohibition extends to dealing through, or procuring a dealing through, a nominee, agent or other associate, such as a family member, family trust or family company or communicating inside information to any of them.
4. Compliance with this policy
It is the personal responsibility of each individual Senex Person to comply with this policy. Any Senex Person may be asked to confirm his or her compliance with this policy or provide confirmation of his or her dealings in Senex's securities. A Senex Person must respond promptly to any such request.
Securities Trading Policy
The Board may determine in its discretion, the manner in which any Senex Person who breaches this policy should be dealt with, and may direct that any Senex employment or other contractual arrangement with such person be terminated summarily.
5. Insider trading provisions of the Corporations Act
The Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act) prohibits insider trading.
Under the Act, a person in possession of inside information (insider) is prohibited from:
-
dealing in particular securities (which may be Senex securities or securities of any other body or entity);
-
procuring another person to deal; or
-
communicating inside information to any other person if:
-
-
the insider knows or ought reasonably to know that the inside information is not generally available and that if it were, it would have a material effect on the price or value of those securities; and
-
in relation to (c), the insider knows, or ought reasonably to know, that the other person would, or would be likely to, deal in the securities or procure another person to deal in the securities.
Significant criminal and civil liability and penalties (including imprisonment) may be imposed on any person who breaches any insider trading provision.
However, even a suspicion or an allegation of insider trading can do severe and long term damage to the reputation of any individual concerned, his or her associates, and his or her employer. Senex expects every Senex Person to conduct his or her affairs with the level of probity and integrity that ensures Senex is never exposed to that risk.
6. Restrictions for all Senex People
-
Communication of non-public information
Disclosure of non-public information may result in a breach of the Company's continuous disclosure obligation, or a breach of the insider trading provisions. The Senex Communications and Disclosure Policy sets out who has authority to communicate on behalf of Senex and how Senex communicates with external parties. A Senex Person must comply with this policy in any communication with an external party.
If any Senex Person is aware of any disclosure, inadvertent or otherwise, of any material non-public information, he or she must notify the Company Secretary immediately so that the Company's disclosure obligation can be assessed.
-
Inside Information
A Senex Person in possession of Inside Information must not:
-
-
deal in any security that may be affected by the information (which may be a Senex security or a security of any other body or entity);
-
procure another person to deal in any such security; or
-
communicate inside information to any other person.
-
Blackout Periods
In addition to the restrictions that apply when a Senex Person is in possession of Inside Information, there are other periods (Blackout Periods) when Senex People must not deal in Senex securities.
Senex People are prohibited from dealing in Senex securities during the following Blackout Periods:
-
-
the two weeks prior to and including the day of release of the Senex full year results or half year results by ASX;
-
the week prior to and including the day of release of the Senex quarterly reports;
-
the two weeks prior to and including the day of Senex's Annual General Meeting.
-
any other period notified from time to time.
The Chairman, Chief Executive or Company Secretary may notify of a Blackout Period at any time that any of them considers that dealing in Senex securities by Senex People should be prohibited due to the possession or development by any Senex Person of information that is, may be or may become Inside Information.
The Blackout Period commences when the Chairman, Chief Executive or Company Secretary notifies Senex People of the commencement of the Blackout Period by letter, email or facsimile.
The Blackout Period does not end automatically, it ends when the Chairman, Chief Executive or Company Secretary notifies Senex People that it has ended
-
Some exceptions to Blackout Period restrictions The Blackout Period restrictions do not apply to:
-
-
a dealing in Senex securities by a superannuation fund in which a Senex Person is a beneficiary where any decision to trade during a Blackout Period is taken by the trustees of the fund or by the investment managers independently of and without consulting the Senex Person;
-
a dealing in units or other interests of a fund or scheme (other than a fund or scheme that invests only or predominantly in Senex securities) where the assets of the fund or scheme are invested at the discretion of a third party independently of and without consulting the Senex Person;
-
where a Senex Person is a trustee, a dealing in Senex securities by the trust provided the Senex Person is not a beneficiary of the trust and any decision to trade during a Blackout Period is taken by the other trustees or the investment managers independently of and without consulting the Senex Person;
-
an undertaking to accept, or the acceptance of, a takeover offer;
-
a dealing in Senex securities under an offer or invitation made to all or most of the security holders of Senex, such as a rights issue, security purchase plan, dividend or distribution reinvestment plan or an equal access buy-back; or
-
the exercise (but not the sale of Senex securities following exercise) of an option or a right under an employee incentive scheme, or the conversion of a convertible security.
-
Seeking approval to sell during a Blackout Period due to exceptional circumstances
A Senex Person may dispose of (but not acquire) Senex securities during a Blackout Period if:
-
-
he or she is not in possession of Inside Information in relation to Senex; and
This is an excerpt of the original content.
