Senex Energy : Revised Securities Trading Policy

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 12.10, Senex Energy Limited advises that its Securities Trading Policy has been revised.

1. Purpose of this policy

In order to preserve the reputation and integrity of Senex Energy Limited (Senex), it is vital that when a person associated with Senex deals in Senex securities the dealing is not only fair, but is seen to be fair. When a Senex Person deals in Senex securities he or she must be sure that it does not reflect badly on them or Senex. This share trading policy (Policy) is designed to avoid the possibility that misconceptions, misunderstandings or suspicions might arise.

This policy is an important document and any question about it should be directed to the Company Secretary.

2. Who does this policy apply to?

This policy applies to directors, officers and employees of Senex and certain other persons who have agreed to be bound by this policy (Senex People or individually a Senex Person). It also applies to nominees, agents and other associates of Senex People, such as family members, family trusts and family companies. Every Senex Person has a personal responsibility to ensure that his or her associated parties (his or her immediate family, including spouse, partner and dependants, his or her family company and family trust) comply with the same restrictions as apply to them.

This policy operates in addition to all legal requirements.

3. What is Inside Information and what does it mean to deal in securities?

Inside information is information that is not generally available, and, if the information were generally available, a reasonable person would expect it to have a material effect on the price or value of certain securities.

Information is generally available if:

it consists of easily observable matters;

where the information has been made known in a matter that would, or would be likely to, bring it to the attention of persons who commonly invest in securities;

a reasonable period for the information to be disseminated among such persons has elapsed. For example, it has been released to the ASX or published in an annual report or prospectus; or

it may be deduced, inferred or concluded from the information referred to above.

Dealing includes applying for, acquiring or disposing of securities, or entering into an agreement to apply for, acquire or dispose of securities.

Security includes a share, an option, a right under an employee incentive scheme and any other security, and it may be a Senex security or a security of any other body or entity.

Any person in possession of inside information has a duty to keep that information confidential and must not disclose or communicate the information to any other person. The person in possession of inside information does not have to be a Senex Person to be guilty of insider trading in relation to Senex securities.

The insider trading prohibition extends to dealing through, or procuring a dealing through, a nominee, agent or other associate, such as a family member, family trust or family company or communicating inside information to any of them.

4. Compliance with this policy

It is the personal responsibility of each individual Senex Person to comply with this policy. Any Senex Person may be asked to confirm his or her compliance with this policy or provide confirmation of his or her dealings in Senex's securities. A Senex Person must respond promptly to any such request.