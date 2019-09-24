Log in
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Equities  >  Senex Energy Ltd

SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/24
0.395 AUD   --.--%
09:13pSENEX ENERGY : Roma business agrees $1m contract with Senex
PU
07:03pSENEX ENERGY : Change in shareholding
PU
09/22SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
News 
News

Senex Energy : Roma business agrees $1m contract with Senex

09/24/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

September 25, 2019

A Roma business is supplying and installing gauges in natural gas wells across the Surat Basin after signing a $1 million agreement with Senex Energy.

Instruments provided by Huracan Pty Ltd will measure indicators of well performance that help Senex to produce gas as efficiently as possible.

Senex started a 110-well drilling program on its Roma North and Project Atlas natural gas developments, near Roma and Wandoan, in June. The first 10 wells on Roma North have been drilled, with Huracan's equipment installed at the bottom of the wells.

The other main components of the Roma North development - a gas processing facility and 5km pipeline - have been completed and are in operation.

Jon and Katrina Hollingworth established Huracan in 2012 to provide specialist services to the region's emerging natural gas industry.

'Since we began, we have steadily grown and now employ eight local people,' Jon said.

'Senex has been fantastic to work with. They are very community focused, which is wonderful for the Roma region.'

Senex's partnership with Huracan builds on its work with other Roma businesses. The company favours local suppliers of goods and services where they are competitive on price and have the capability to do the work safely.

'The Huracan contract is a great example of the natural gas industry working in partnership with a local business,' Senex Managing Director Ian Davies said.

'Everyone benefits, from Huracan employees to local suppliers to that business, while Senex benefits from leading technology.

'Senex will be part of the community for many years through our Surat Basin developments and we'll continue working with Roma businesses wherever possible.'

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 01:12:07 UTC
SENEX ENERGY LTD43.64%390
CNOOC LTD2.63%70 732
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.48%66 808
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.12%46 504
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-25.55%40 699
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.66%32 803
