Senex Energy : SXY – Appendix 4D and Half Year Report

0
02/18/2019 | 06:38pm EST

To:

Company Announcement Office

From:

Senex Energy Limited

Company:

ASX Limited

Pages:

28

Date:

19 February 2019

Subject:

Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) FY19 Half Year Report

I provide the following for the Senex Energy Limited FY19 Half Year Report:Page 2

Page 3

Appendix 4D Half Year Report

With regards

David Pegg Company Secretary

Page 1 of 28

Half year report for the period ended 31 December 2018

Appendix 4D

Based on accounts that have been reviewed

Results for announcement to the market

All comparisons to half year ended 31 December 2017

$ million

Revenue from ordinary activities

Increased

44%

to

42.8

Loss after tax from ordinary activities

Improved

95%

to

(4.5)

Underlying profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities

Improved

n/a

to

1.4

Underlying profit/(loss) after tax is a non-IFRS measure and a reconciliation to loss after tax from ordinary activities is included below. Commentary on the Group's operating performance and results from operations are set out in the ASX announcement and Half Year Report. Underlying profit/(loss) has not been subject to audit or review by Senex's external auditors. Commentary on the Group's operating performance and results from operations are set out in the Half Year Report.

Dividends

No dividends are proposed and no dividends were declared or paid during the current or prior year.

Net tangible asset backing

2018

2017

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

$0.24

$0.25

Additional Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Half Year Report.

This report is based on the consolidated financial year 2019 half year financial statements which have been reviewed by Ernst & Young.

Reconciliation of loss after tax from ordinary activities to underlying profit/(loss) after tax

2018

2017

Loss/(gain) on sale of exploration assets

-

(0.4)

Net impact of Beach Energy transaction

5.9

-

Loss after tax from ordinary activities

(4.5)

(82.3)

Impairment expense

-

79.9

Underlying net profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities

1.4

(2.8)

This FY19 Half Year Report is to be read in conjunction with the 2018 Annual Report.

Page 2 of 28

ABN 50 008 942 827

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Corporate information ......................................................................................................................................................... 5

Directors' report ................................................................................................................................................................. 6

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ............................................................................................................ 9

Consolidated statement of financial position ..................................................................................................................... 10

Consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................................. 11

Consolidated statement of changes in equity .................................................................................................................. 12

Notes to the financial statements ..................................................................................................................................... 14

Directors' declaration ....................................................................................................................................................... 25

Auditor's independence declaration ................................................................................................................................. 26

Auditor's independent review report ................................................................................................................................ 27

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

ABN 50 008 942 827

CORPORATE INFORMATION

This half year report covers Senex Energy Limited (Senex or the Company) and its controlled entities (collectively known as the Group).

The Group's presentation currency is Australian dollars ($). The functional currency of the Group is Australian dollars ($).

The nature of the operations and principal activities of the Group are described in the Directors' Report on page 6.

DIRECTORS:

Trevor Bourne (Chairman, Independent Non-Executive Director)

Ian R Davies (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer)

Timothy B I Crommelin (Non-Executive Director)

Ralph H Craven (Independent Non-Executive Director)

Debra L Goodin (Independent Non-Executive Director)

John Warburton (Independent Non-Executive Director)

Andrey Zhmurovsky (Non-Executive Director)

SECRETARY:

David A Pegg

REGISTERED OFFICE AND

Level 31, 180 Ann Street

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:

Brisbane, Queensland 4000

TELEPHONE:

+61 7 3335 9000

FACSIMILE:

+61 7 3335 9999

EMAIL:

info@senexenergy.com.au

WEBSITE:

www.senexenergy.com.au

SHARE REGISTER:

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

117 Victoria Street

West End, Queensland 4101

Telephone: 1300 850 505 (toll free)

Email:web.queries@computershare.com.au

Website:www.computershare.com

SECURITIES EXCHANGE:

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

Code: SXY

BANKERS:

ANZ Banking Group Ltd

Level 20, 111 Eagle Street

Brisbane, Queensland 4000

AUDITORS:

Ernst & Young

Level 51, 111 Eagle Street

Brisbane, Queensland 4000

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 23:37:02 UTC
