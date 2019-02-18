Senex Energy : SXY – Appendix 4D and Half Year Report

|
Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) FY19 Half Year Report
Appendix 4D Half Year Report
Half year report for the period ended 31 December 2018
Appendix 4D
Based on accounts that have been reviewed
Results for announcement to the market
All comparisons to half year ended 31 December 2017
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
Increased
|
44%
|
to
|
42.8
|
Loss after tax from ordinary activities
|
Improved
|
95%
|
to
|
(4.5)
|
Underlying profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities
|
Improved
|
n/a
|
to
|
1.4
Underlying profit/(loss) after tax is a non-IFRS measure and a reconciliation to loss after tax from ordinary activities is included below. Commentary on the Group's operating performance and results from operations are set out in the ASX announcement and Half Year Report. Underlying profit/(loss) has not been subject to audit or review by Senex's external auditors. Commentary on the Group's operating performance and results from operations are set out in the Half Year Report.
Dividends
No dividends are proposed and no dividends were declared or paid during the current or prior year.
Net tangible asset backing
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
$0.24
$0.25
Additional Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Half Year Report.
This report is based on the consolidated financial year 2019 half year financial statements which have been reviewed by Ernst & Young.
Reconciliation of loss after tax from ordinary activities to underlying profit/(loss) after tax
|
Loss/(gain) on sale of exploration assets
|
-
|
(0.4)
|
Net impact of Beach Energy transaction
|
5.9
|
-
|
Loss after tax from ordinary activities
|
(4.5)
|
(82.3)
|
Impairment expense
|
-
|
79.9
|
Underlying net profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities
|
1.4
|
(2.8)
|
This FY19 Half Year Report is to be read in conjunction with the 2018 Annual Report.
|
ABN 50 008 942 827
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
Corporate information ......................................................................................................................................................... 5
Directors' report ................................................................................................................................................................. 6
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ............................................................................................................ 9
Consolidated statement of financial position ..................................................................................................................... 10
Consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................................. 11
Consolidated statement of changes in equity .................................................................................................................. 12
Notes to the financial statements ..................................................................................................................................... 14
Directors' declaration ....................................................................................................................................................... 25
Auditor's independence declaration ................................................................................................................................. 26
Auditor's independent review report ................................................................................................................................ 27
SENEX ENERGY LIMITED
ABN 50 008 942 827
CORPORATE INFORMATION
This half year report covers Senex Energy Limited (Senex or the Company) and its controlled entities (collectively known as the Group).
The Group's presentation currency is Australian dollars ($). The functional currency of the Group is Australian dollars ($).
The nature of the operations and principal activities of the Group are described in the Directors' Report on page 6.
|
DIRECTORS:
|
Trevor Bourne (Chairman, Independent Non-Executive Director)
|
Ian R Davies (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer)
|
Timothy B I Crommelin (Non-Executive Director)
|
Ralph H Craven (Independent Non-Executive Director)
|
Debra L Goodin (Independent Non-Executive Director)
|
John Warburton (Independent Non-Executive Director)
|
Andrey Zhmurovsky (Non-Executive Director)
|
SECRETARY:
|
David A Pegg
|
REGISTERED OFFICE AND
|
Level 31, 180 Ann Street
|
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:
|
Brisbane, Queensland 4000
|
TELEPHONE:
|
+61 7 3335 9000
|
FACSIMILE:
|
+61 7 3335 9999
|
EMAIL:
|
info@senexenergy.com.au
|
WEBSITE:
|
www.senexenergy.com.au
|
SHARE REGISTER:
|
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited
|
117 Victoria Street
|
West End, Queensland 4101
|
Telephone: 1300 850 505 (toll free)
|
Email:web.queries@computershare.com.au
|
Website:www.computershare.com
|
SECURITIES EXCHANGE:
|
Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
|
Code: SXY
|
BANKERS:
|
ANZ Banking Group Ltd
|
Level 20, 111 Eagle Street
|
Brisbane, Queensland 4000
|
AUDITORS:
|
Ernst & Young
|
Level 51, 111 Eagle Street
|
Brisbane, Queensland 4000