Senex Energy : SXY – Appendix 4D and Half Year Report

To: Company Announcement Office From: Senex Energy Limited Company: ASX Limited Pages: 28 Date: 19 February 2019

Subject: Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) FY19 Half Year Report

I provide the following for the Senex Energy Limited FY19 Half Year Report:Page 2

Page 3

Appendix 4D Half Year Report

With regards

David Pegg Company Secretary

Page 1 of 28

Half year report for the period ended 31 December 2018

Appendix 4D

Based on accounts that have been reviewed

Results for announcement to the market

All comparisons to half year ended 31 December 2017

$ million

Revenue from ordinary activities Increased 44% to 42.8 Loss after tax from ordinary activities Improved 95% to (4.5) Underlying profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities Improved n/a to 1.4

Underlying profit/(loss) after tax is a non-IFRS measure and a reconciliation to loss after tax from ordinary activities is included below. Commentary on the Group's operating performance and results from operations are set out in the ASX announcement and Half Year Report. Underlying profit/(loss) has not been subject to audit or review by Senex's external auditors. Commentary on the Group's operating performance and results from operations are set out in the Half Year Report.

Dividends

No dividends are proposed and no dividends were declared or paid during the current or prior year.

Net tangible asset backing

2018 2017 Net tangible assets per ordinary security

$0.24

$0.25

Additional Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Half Year Report.

This report is based on the consolidated financial year 2019 half year financial statements which have been reviewed by Ernst & Young.

Reconciliation of loss after tax from ordinary activities to underlying profit/(loss) after tax

2018 2017

Loss/(gain) on sale of exploration assets - (0.4)

Net impact of Beach Energy transaction 5.9 -

Loss after tax from ordinary activities (4.5) (82.3) Impairment expense - 79.9 Underlying net profit/(loss) after tax from ordinary activities 1.4 (2.8) This FY19 Half Year Report is to be read in conjunction with the 2018 Annual Report. Page 2 of 28

ABN 50 008 942 827

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Corporate information ......................................................................................................................................................... 5

Directors' report ................................................................................................................................................................. 6

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ............................................................................................................ 9

Consolidated statement of financial position ..................................................................................................................... 10

Consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................................. 11

Consolidated statement of changes in equity .................................................................................................................. 12

Notes to the financial statements ..................................................................................................................................... 14

Directors' declaration ....................................................................................................................................................... 25

Auditor's independence declaration ................................................................................................................................. 26

Auditor's independent review report ................................................................................................................................ 27

SENEX ENERGY LIMITED

ABN 50 008 942 827

CORPORATE INFORMATION

This half year report covers Senex Energy Limited (Senex or the Company) and its controlled entities (collectively known as the Group).

The Group's presentation currency is Australian dollars ($). The functional currency of the Group is Australian dollars ($).

The nature of the operations and principal activities of the Group are described in the Directors' Report on page 6.