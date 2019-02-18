Senex Energy : SXY – FY18 Half year results presentation

FY19 Half year results
Ian Davies, Managing Director and CEO
Gary Mallett, Chief Financial Officer
19 February 2019
Highlights
Growth trajectory accelerating
• 49% increase in total production to 557 kboe
• Gas production of 183 kboe (+165 kboe) withRoma North still ramping
• Successful test of the Gemba gas discovery well
• New oil fields online
• Horizontal wells accelerating production at Growler
Project milestones achieved
• FIDs achieved for Surat Basin gas projects
• Financial close of $150 million debt facility
• Roma North facility construction underway
• Key environmental approvals secured for Roma North and Project Atlas
Robust financial position
• 44% increase in sales revenue to $43 million
• 74% increase in EBITDAX to $17 million
• $20 million turnaround in operating cash flow
Roma North performing strongly…
7.0
GasrateTJ/d
1.6
1.4
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
Gas rate TJ/dWater production rateCumulative gas production PJ
1.2
1.0
0.8
0.6
0.4
0.2
• Field ramp-up out-performing expectations
CumulativegasPJ
• Well availability >90% in Q2 FY19, targeting 95% and better
• Desorption underway across the field with gas rates increasing
• Water production plateauing and showing signs of decline
• Raw gas sold to GLNG under attractive gas sales agreement, contributing strongly to revenue
• Disciplined approach to capture learnings and apply to benefit 2019 development
Jul-17
Oct-17
Jan-18
Apr-18
Jul-18
Oct-18
Dec-18
…with gas facility construction underway
Roma North gas processing facility on track for commissioning mid-2019
