SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.365 AUD   +1.39%
SENEX ENERGY : achieves Roma North construction milestones
PU
SENEX ENERGY : SXY – Appendix 4D and Half Year Report
PU
SENEX ENERGY : SXY – FY18 Half year results presentation
PU
Senex Energy : SXY – FY18 Half year results presentation

02/18/2019 | 06:38pm EST

FY19 Half year results

Ian Davies, Managing Director and CEO

Gary Mallett, Chief Financial Officer

19 February 2019

Highlights

Growth trajectory accelerating

Production growing

  • 49% increase in total production to 557 kboe

  • Gas production of 183 kboe (+165 kboe) withRoma North still ramping

  • Successful test of the Gemba gas discovery well

  • New oil fields online

  • Horizontal wells accelerating production at Growler

Project milestones achieved

  • FIDs achieved for Surat Basin gas projects

  • Financial close of $150 million debt facility

  • Roma North facility construction underway

  • Key environmental approvals secured for Roma North and Project Atlas

Robust financial position

  • 44% increase in sales revenue to $43 million

  • 74% increase in EBITDAX to $17 million

  • $20 million turnaround in operating cash flow

Roma North performing strongly…

7.0

GasrateTJ/d

0.0 0.0

1.6

1.4

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

Gas rate TJ/dWater production rateCumulative gas production PJ

1.2

1.0

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.2

  • Field ramp-up out-performing expectations

    • 1.4 PJ cumulative production to 31 December 2018

    • 6 TJ/d peak rate achieved post half-year

    CumulativegasPJ

  • Well availability >90% in Q2 FY19, targeting 95% and better

  • Desorption underway across the field with gas rates increasing

  • Water production plateauing and showing signs of decline

  • Raw gas sold to GLNG under attractive gas sales agreement, contributing strongly to revenue

  • Disciplined approach to capture learnings and apply to benefit 2019 development

Jul-17

Oct-17

Jan-18

Apr-18

Jul-18

Oct-18

Dec-18

…with gas facility construction underway

Roma North gas processing facility on track for commissioning mid-2019

Click here for video of latest construction activity

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 23:37:02 UTC
