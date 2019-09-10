Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Senex Energy Ltd    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/10
0.41 AUD   +1.23%
09:12pSENEX ENERGY : Wandoan hosts first women's polocrosse competition
PU
09:12pSENEX ENERGY : Chief Financial Officer appointed
PU
09/02SENEX ENERGY : Surat Basin operations update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Senex Energy : Wandoan hosts first women's polocrosse competition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

September 11, 2019

WANDOAN earned a unique place in polocrosse when it hosted the first women's competition at the Queensland State Club Polocrosse Championships at the weekend.

Tansey defeated Warwick to win the Women's A Grade trophy and also claimed the Open A Grade award, while a Chinchilla team took out the Open B Grade category.

More than 500 players and 200 spectators visited Wandoan, battling dust and a heatwave to play in the hotly contested open, mixed, women's and junior categories.

Senex Energy, the developer of Wandoan's Project Atlas - Australia's first dedicated domestic gas acreage - sponsored one of the playing fields.

Wandoan Polocrosse's Jason Erbacher said the women's competition came about after similar successful carnivals and a move by Queensland Polocrosse to recognise women more.

'There's been a lot of development and promotion aimed at women because of the talent that we are seeing and this is the first time we've had a women-only competition at state level,' Jason said.

Seventy teams competed in the championships from Thursday to Sunday.

'We were blown away with the turnout, and having people come from as far away as Bowen, Pyramid and Thargomindah was fantastic,' Jason said.

Host club Wandoan beat Tambo in the Junior A Grade competition, with Wandoan Club's Jasmine Bowden named Best Overall Junior Player.

Jasmine's horse, Yarrawa Emmy Lou, was also awarded the Junior Australian Stock Horse Champion of the carnival.

Senex Community Relations Manager Trevor Robertson said an event like this was a great support for Wandoan, boosting the local economy and giving people a lift during drought.

'This competition has not only shown off the wonderful spirit, energy and high standard of Wandoan Polocrosse Club members, it has also given younger up-and-coming polocrosse players from the best clubs in Queensland an opportunity to compete against the best in Wandoan.'

Pictures from the event are below:

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 01:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENEX ENERGY LTD
09:12pSENEX ENERGY : Wandoan hosts first women's polocrosse competition
PU
09:12pSENEX ENERGY : Chief Financial Officer appointed
PU
09/02SENEX ENERGY : Surat Basin operations update
PU
08/28SENEX ENERGY : Gemba-1 gas discovery ready for production
PU
08/19SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 4E – Preliminary final annual report
PU
08/19SENEX ENERGY : FY19 Full Year Results and Reserve Statement
PU
08/19SENEX ENERGY : FY19 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
08/13SENEX ENERGY : FY19 full year results conference call
PU
08/05SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Craven
PU
08/05SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Davies
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 121 M
EBIT 2020 23,9 M
Net income 2020 16,8 M
Debt 2020 58,8 M
Yield 2020 32,5%
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 5,39x
EV / Sales2021 3,27x
Capitalization 596 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,46  AUD
Last Close Price 0,41  AUD
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Gary Mallett Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LTD52.73%405
CNOOC LTD0.16%68 460
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.84%61 024
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.27%46 429
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-25.94%40 225
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-4.34%29 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group