Senex Energy : Wandoan hosts first women's polocrosse competition

September 11, 2019

WANDOAN earned a unique place in polocrosse when it hosted the first women's competition at the Queensland State Club Polocrosse Championships at the weekend.

Tansey defeated Warwick to win the Women's A Grade trophy and also claimed the Open A Grade award, while a Chinchilla team took out the Open B Grade category.

More than 500 players and 200 spectators visited Wandoan, battling dust and a heatwave to play in the hotly contested open, mixed, women's and junior categories.

Senex Energy, the developer of Wandoan's Project Atlas - Australia's first dedicated domestic gas acreage - sponsored one of the playing fields.

Wandoan Polocrosse's Jason Erbacher said the women's competition came about after similar successful carnivals and a move by Queensland Polocrosse to recognise women more.

'There's been a lot of development and promotion aimed at women because of the talent that we are seeing and this is the first time we've had a women-only competition at state level,' Jason said.

Seventy teams competed in the championships from Thursday to Sunday.

'We were blown away with the turnout, and having people come from as far away as Bowen, Pyramid and Thargomindah was fantastic,' Jason said.

Host club Wandoan beat Tambo in the Junior A Grade competition, with Wandoan Club's Jasmine Bowden named Best Overall Junior Player.

Jasmine's horse, Yarrawa Emmy Lou, was also awarded the Junior Australian Stock Horse Champion of the carnival.

Senex Community Relations Manager Trevor Robertson said an event like this was a great support for Wandoan, boosting the local economy and giving people a lift during drought.

'This competition has not only shown off the wonderful spirit, energy and high standard of Wandoan Polocrosse Club members, it has also given younger up-and-coming polocrosse players from the best clubs in Queensland an opportunity to compete against the best in Wandoan.'

Pictures from the event are below: