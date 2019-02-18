Senex Energy : achieves Roma North construction milestones

February 19, 2019

Senex Energy has achieved major construction milestones at the company's Roma North natural gas

development in south-west Queensland.

Roma North is part of Senex's Western Surat Gas Project and is about 30km north-east of Roma. The

development involves construction of a natural gas processing facility and a 5.2km steel pipeline to transport

gas to the customer, Santos GLNG.

Construction of the gas processing facility is quickly taking shape. Civil works are complete and four gas

compressors, each weighing up to 40 tonnes, were delivered and lifted into position in the past few days.

More than 520 steel piles have been put into the foundations to support the compressors and associated

infrastructure. The site is about four rugby league fields in size.

The 20cm-diameter steel pipeline is mechanically complete after more than 400 lengths of pipe were welded,

lowered into a trench and buried. The pipeline has been designed and constructed to stringent Australian

standards, with each weld tested for integrity.

Senex is also developing Project Atlas, near Wandoan, Queensland's first dedicated domestic-only natural

gas acreage.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said Roma North and Project Atlas were key to establishing Senex

as an important supplier of natural gas to the east coast domestic market.

'Senex is making great progress at Roma North and we're focused on safe delivery of further milestones,'

Mr Davies said. 'All our recent achievements mean we're on track to start commissioning the processing

facility mid-2019.

'Importantly, we're creating about 150 jobs as well as opportunities for local businesses as we invest more

than $200 million in construction of our Surat Basin projects.'

These natural gas developments involve drilling a combined 110 wells initially, construction of two gas

processing plants and associated pipelines and facilities over two years.

