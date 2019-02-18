Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Senex Energy Ltd    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.365 AUD   +1.39%
06:53pSENEX ENERGY : achieves Roma North construction milestones
PU
06:38pSENEX ENERGY : SXY – Appendix 4D and Half Year Report
PU
06:38pSENEX ENERGY : SXY – FY18 Half year results presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Senex Energy : achieves Roma North construction milestones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 06:53pm EST

February 19, 2019

Senex Energy has achieved major construction milestones at the company's Roma North natural gas
development in south-west Queensland.

Roma North is part of Senex's Western Surat Gas Project and is about 30km north-east of Roma. The
development involves construction of a natural gas processing facility and a 5.2km steel pipeline to transport
gas to the customer, Santos GLNG.

Construction of the gas processing facility is quickly taking shape. Civil works are complete and four gas
compressors, each weighing up to 40 tonnes, were delivered and lifted into position in the past few days.
More than 520 steel piles have been put into the foundations to support the compressors and associated
infrastructure. The site is about four rugby league fields in size.

The 20cm-diameter steel pipeline is mechanically complete after more than 400 lengths of pipe were welded,
lowered into a trench and buried. The pipeline has been designed and constructed to stringent Australian
standards, with each weld tested for integrity.

Senex is also developing Project Atlas, near Wandoan, Queensland's first dedicated domestic-only natural
gas acreage.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said Roma North and Project Atlas were key to establishing Senex
as an important supplier of natural gas to the east coast domestic market.

'Senex is making great progress at Roma North and we're focused on safe delivery of further milestones,'
Mr Davies said. 'All our recent achievements mean we're on track to start commissioning the processing
facility mid-2019.

'Importantly, we're creating about 150 jobs as well as opportunities for local businesses as we invest more
than $200 million in construction of our Surat Basin projects.'

These natural gas developments involve drilling a combined 110 wells initially, construction of two gas
processing plants and associated pipelines and facilities over two years.

For the latest social media video click here; for B-roll click here; and for latest pictures click here

Contact information

Media enquiries:
Paul Larter
Communications Manager
Senex Energy Ltd
Phone: +61 400 776 937

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 23:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENEX ENERGY LTD
06:53pSENEX ENERGY : achieves Roma North construction milestones
PU
06:38pSENEX ENERGY : SXY – Appendix 4D and Half Year Report
PU
06:38pSENEX ENERGY : SXY – FY18 Half year results presentation
PU
06:33pSENEX ENERGY : SXY – 2019 Half year results
PU
02/13SENEX ENERGY : Award of Project Atlas petroleum facility licence
PU
01/22SENEX ENERGY : Energys Project Atlas cleared by Australian environmental agency
AQ
01/20SENEX ENERGY : Project Atlas EPBC approval requirements satisfied
PU
01/15BEACH ENERGY : Santos Extends Gas Processing Deals with Beach and Senex
AQ
01/13BEACH ENERGY : Santos Extends Gas Deal with Beach and Senex
AQ
01/12BEACH ENERGY : Santos Extends Gas Deal with Beach and Senex
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 103 M
EBIT 2019 11,6 M
Net income 2019 12,5 M
Debt 2019 24,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,92
P/E ratio 2020 14,85
EV / Sales 2019 5,33x
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
Capitalization 523 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,48  AUD
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Gary Mallett Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LTD30.91%374
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%80 794
CNOOC LTD12.66%75 594
EOG RESOURCES14.95%58 135
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.47%50 730
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.93%33 446
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.