Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Senex Energy Ltd    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/14
0.275 AUD   -3.51%
07:54pSENEX ENERGY : and Jemena agree $50 million infrastructure deal
PU
06/11SENEX ENERGY : and O-I Australia agree domestic gas supply contract
PU
06/04SENEX ENERGY : begins Surat Basin drilling campaign
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Senex Energy : and Jemena agree $50 million infrastructure deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 07:54pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 17 June 2019

Senex and Jemena agree $50 million infrastructure deal

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced it had agreed to sell its Roma North natural gas processing facility and pipeline to major energy infrastructure operator Jemena for $50 million and entered into a long-term gas tolling agreement.

Senex began construction of the Roma North gas processing facility and pipeline in November 2018. Construction has been completed on-time and on-budget, with commissioning now underway.

Under the terms of the agreements announced today, Jemena will take ownership of the facility and pipeline on the achievement of agreed performance tests, expected in September 2019 (Completion). Jemena will then process and transport natural gas from Senex's Western Surat developments to market under a long-term gas tolling arrangement.

Key terms of the agreements include:

  • Cash consideration of $50 million to be paid on Completion.
  • Gas tolling agreement providing firm capacity service to Senex, with Senex to pay a capacity-based tariff to Jemena in accordance with an agreed production profile.
  • Initial processing capacity of ~6 PJ/year (16 TJ/day) with provision for low cost expansion to ~9 PJ/year (24 TJ/day) at Senex's option.
  • Provision for further processing capacity expansion up to the designed site capacity of ~18 PJ/year (48 TJ/day).
  • Initial term of 21 years ending 31 December 2040, with an option to extend up to 10 years.

Upon Completion, Jemena will own and operate the gas processing facilities at both of Senex's Queensland natural gas developments, Roma North and Project Atlas. Proceeds from the sale will support the continued development of Senex's Surat Basin natural gas developments and other growth projects.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the rationale for the agreement was compelling for both companies.

"We are pleased to be developing Senex's significant upstream natural gas acreage position alongside Jemena, a world-class operator of downstream infrastructure.

"With low-cost expansion options designed into the facility and very competitive long-term tariff arrangements, this transaction will accelerate efficient recovery of Senex's material gas reserves from Roma North and the broader Western Surat acreage.

"Together, Senex and Jemena continue to deliver innovative and flexible solutions to bring more gas to the east coast market at prices that make sense for both producers and customers", Mr Davies said.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 4

ASX Announcement: Senex and Jemena agree $50 million infrastructure deal

Surat Basin natural gas reserves1

As at 30 June 2018, Senex reported Proved and Probable (2P) gas reserves of 615 petajoules (PJ) attributable to its Surat Basin gas acreage.

260 PJ of 2P gas reserves are attributable to Roma North and 144 PJ of 2P gas reserves are attributable to Project Atlas. The remaining 2P gas reserves of 211 PJ are attributable to Surat Basin acreage adjoining Roma North and proximate to the Roma North gas processing facility.

Surat Basin 2P Gas Reserves

as at 30 June 2018 (PJ)

144

260

615 PJ

211

Roma North

Other Western Surat

Project Atlas

Roma North natural gas processing facility capacity

Over an initial term of 21 years, the Roma North gas processing facility will process raw gas of 123 PJ at the initial installed capacity of ~6 PJ/year (16 TJ/day), and 184 PJ of raw gas if the facility is expanded to ~9 PJ/year (24 TJ/day). At the facility's maximum design capacity of ~18 PJ/year (48 TJ/day), the facility would process 368 PJ of raw gas over a 21-year period.

Senex reported 2P and 3P gas reserves of 260 PJ and 308 PJ respectively for Roma North as at 30 June 2018. A further 211 PJ and 409 PJ of 2P and 3P gas reserves respectively were booked for the broader Western Surat acreage.

PJ

Roma North Facility Capacity and Western Surat Gas Reserves

717

700

409

600

471

500

211

400

368

300

308

200

260

184

100

123

0

~6 PJ/year

~9 PJ/year

~18 PJ/year

2P reserves

3P reserves

Facility capacity Roma North Western Surat (ex Roma North)

NB. Roma North gas facility capacity over a 21-year period at various annual processing capacities; 2P and 3P gas reserves for Roma North and the broader Western Surat acreage as at 30 June 2018.

1 Refer to ASX release dated 31 July 2018 for further information

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 2 of 4

ASX Announcement: Senex and Jemena agree $50 million infrastructure deal

Roma North gas processing facility

Dehydration equipment

Compression equipment and pipe rack

Compression equipment

Compression equipment and piles for expansion (foreground)

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 3 of 4

ASX Announcement: Senex and Jemena agree $50 million infrastructure deal

Senex Surat Basin gas acreage

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 23:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENEX ENERGY LTD
07:54pSENEX ENERGY : and Jemena agree $50 million infrastructure deal
PU
06/15SENEX ENERGY : signs gas sales agreement with Australian glass manufacturer
AQ
06/11SENEX ENERGY : and O-I Australia agree domestic gas supply contract
PU
06/04SENEX ENERGY : begins Surat Basin drilling campaign
PU
05/29SENEX ENERGY : begins commissioning of Roma North processing facility
AQ
05/29SENEX ENERGY : Queensland encourages onshore gas exploration
AQ
05/28SENEX ENERGY : Awarded Surat Basin Domestic Gas Acreage
AQ
05/28SENEX ENERGY : enters final stage of approval for Roma North processing facility
AQ
05/28SENEX ENERGY : Starts Commissioning Roma North Gas Facility
AQ
05/27SENEX ENERGY : awarded Surat Basin domestic gas acreage
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 96,9 M
EBIT 2019 11,9 M
Net income 2019 5,68 M
Finance 2019 10,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 53,44
P/E ratio 2020 15,13
EV / Sales 2019 4,17x
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
Capitalization 414 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,46  AUD
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Gary Mallett Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LTD0.00%294
CNOOC LTD1.48%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.66%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-2.34%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.98%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.28%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About