Senex Energy : awarded Surat Basin domestic gas acreage

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 28 May 2019

Senex awarded Surat Basin domestic gas acreage

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced it had been awarded preferred tender status for natural gas acreage in the Surat Basin as part of the Queensland Government's domestic gas acreage tender process.

Key points:

Senex awarded 153sq km block PLR2018-1-1, located 11km south of Miles and next to the Condabri development operated by APLNG.

PLR2018-1-1, located 11km south of Miles and next to the Condabri development operated by APLNG. Subject to the grant of an exploration tenure for an initial six-year term, with a committed work program over the first four years.

six-year term, with a committed work program over the first four years. Committed work program includes standard geological studies throughout the term with three wells to be drilled in FY22-23. Minimal capital expenditure is required in the first two years of the term.

FY22-23. Minimal capital expenditure is required in the first two years of the term. The block is subject to an Australian market supply condition under the Petroleum and Gas (Production and Safety) Act 2004, requiring that all gas produced be sold to domestic customers.

The award of preferred tender status aligns with Senex's strategy to grow its position as an important supplier to the east coast gas market and builds on its existing ~1,800sq km of acreage in the Surat Basin.

The acreage is the second block awarded to Senex, following Project Atlas in September 2017. Project Atlas was the first acreage awarded for domestic-only supply in Australia and is on track for first gas by the end of 2019.

In the past two years Senex has drilled 38 natural gas wells in the Surat Basin and is investing more than

$200 million in capital expenditure, in addition to the $140 million Jemena infrastructure agreement, to develop its Roma North and Project Atlas natural gas developments.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the award demonstrated Senex's commitment to the long-term development of natural gas resources in Queensland.

"Senex is pleased to have been awarded this exploration acreage, which has large estimated volumes of gas in place in the Walloon and Permian coals, albeit technically challenging to develop.

"We are committed to investing for the long term to unlock new resources in addition to development-ready opportunities such as Project Atlas.

"Senex welcomes the Queensland Government's policy of actively encouraging investment in the State's resource sector to bring new supplies of gas to market," Mr Davies said.