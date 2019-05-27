Log in
SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/27
0.295 AUD   -1.67%
08:44pSENEX ENERGY : awarded Surat Basin domestic gas acreage
PU
08:44pSENEX ENERGY : APPEA Conference Presentation
PU
05/26SENEX ENERGY : starts commissioning Roma North gas facility
PU
Senex Energy : awarded Surat Basin domestic gas acreage

05/27/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 28 May 2019

Senex awarded Surat Basin domestic gas acreage

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced it had been awarded preferred tender status for natural gas acreage in the Surat Basin as part of the Queensland Government's domestic gas acreage tender process.

Key points:

  • Senex awarded 153sq km block PLR2018-1-1, located 11km south of Miles and next to the Condabri development operated by APLNG.
  • Subject to the grant of an exploration tenure for an initial six-year term, with a committed work program over the first four years.
  • Committed work program includes standard geological studies throughout the term with three wells to be drilled in FY22-23. Minimal capital expenditure is required in the first two years of the term.
  • The block is subject to an Australian market supply condition under the Petroleum and Gas (Production and Safety) Act 2004, requiring that all gas produced be sold to domestic customers.

The award of preferred tender status aligns with Senex's strategy to grow its position as an important supplier to the east coast gas market and builds on its existing ~1,800sq km of acreage in the Surat Basin.

The acreage is the second block awarded to Senex, following Project Atlas in September 2017. Project Atlas was the first acreage awarded for domestic-only supply in Australia and is on track for first gas by the end of 2019.

In the past two years Senex has drilled 38 natural gas wells in the Surat Basin and is investing more than

$200 million in capital expenditure, in addition to the $140 million Jemena infrastructure agreement, to develop its Roma North and Project Atlas natural gas developments.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the award demonstrated Senex's commitment to the long-term development of natural gas resources in Queensland.

"Senex is pleased to have been awarded this exploration acreage, which has large estimated volumes of gas in place in the Walloon and Permian coals, albeit technically challenging to develop.

"We are committed to investing for the long term to unlock new resources in addition to development-ready opportunities such as Project Atlas.

"Senex welcomes the Queensland Government's policy of actively encouraging investment in the State's resource sector to bring new supplies of gas to market," Mr Davies said.

ASX Announcement: Senex awarded Surat Basin domestic gas acreage

Location of block PLR2018-1-1 in relation to Senex's existing Surat Basin acreage and neighbouring APLNG acreage

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 00:43:07 UTC
