Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Senex Energy Ltd    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/15
0.36 AUD   --.--%
12:23aSENEX ENERGY : awards major Surat Basin drilling contract
PU
04/10SENEX ENERGY : Flash of brilliance in Wandoan
PU
04/02SENEX ENERGY : Civil works begin at Project Atlas gas processing facility
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Senex Energy : awards major Surat Basin drilling contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 12:23am EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 16 April 2019

Senex awards major Surat Basin drilling contract

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) will start its Surat Basin natural gas drilling program next month after contracting experienced oil and gas services provider Easternwell.

The contract continues Senex's consistent delivery of project milestones as it becomes an important supplier of gas to the east coast gas market. Over the past 12 months Senex has:

received all required state and federal regulatory approvals across Project Atlas and Roma North;

partnered with major infrastructure provider Jemena to build, own and operate the Project Atlas gas processing facility and associated pipeline. Civil works are underway on this facility, with commissioning and first sales gas due late in 2019;

progressed construction of the Roma North gas processing facility, with civil works and pipeline construction complete and major equipment items installed. Commissioning of this facility and first sales gas are due in mid-2019; and

progressed construction of the well lease pads in advance of drilling.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said Senex and Easternwell had developed a strong working relationship over many years in the Cooper and Surat basins.

"This contract puts in place one of the final major elements for the delivery of our Surat Basin natural gas projects.

"With construction of the gas processing facilities on schedule, and drilling to start in May, Senex is on track to deliver first sales gas from Roma North mid-year and from Project Atlas by the end of 2019.

"These developments will achieve a step change in production, cash-flow and earnings for Senex and deliver much needed gas to the east coast market," Mr Davies said.

Easternwell will start Senex's natural gas drilling program across Project Atlas and Roma North in May 2019, with completion of this initial drilling program planned for mid-2020. Senex can extend the duration of the Easternwell contract to a total period of up to two years from the contract start date. The contract value is in line with capital expenditure guidance previously provided (refer to ASX announcement of 29 October 2018).

ENDS

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 2

ASX Announcement: Senex awards major Surat Basin drilling contract

Roma North

Project Atlas

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 04:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENEX ENERGY LTD
12:23aSENEX ENERGY : awards major Surat Basin drilling contract
PU
04/10SENEX ENERGY : Flash of brilliance in Wandoan
PU
04/02SENEX ENERGY : Civil works begin at Project Atlas gas processing facility
PU
04/02SENEX ENERGY : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
04/02SENEX ENERGY : Board appointment
PU
03/29SENEX ENERGY : Senexs Project Atlas secures environmental approval from Queensla..
AQ
03/29SENEX ENERGY : Receives Approval for Natural Gas Project
AQ
03/29SENEX ENERGY : Queensland grants environmental permit for Atlas natural gas proj..
AQ
03/26SENEX ENERGY : secures final environmental approval for Project Atlas
PU
03/25SENEX ENERGY : Board changes
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 100 M
EBIT 2019 15,7 M
Net income 2019 6,10 M
Debt 2019 8,32 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 62,07
P/E ratio 2020 16,82
EV / Sales 2019 5,30x
EV / Sales 2020 4,13x
Capitalization 523 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,49  AUD
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Gary Mallett Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LTD30.91%365
CNOOC LTD21.22%83 210
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.40%75 114
EOG RESOURCES INC.17.10%57 269
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.44%50 242
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD20.70%35 667
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About