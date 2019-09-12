Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Senex Energy Ltd    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Senex Energy : completes $50 million sale of Roma North gas processing facility and pipeline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 13 September 2019

Senex completes $50 million sale of Roma North gas processing facility and pipeline

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced completion of the sale of its Roma North gas processing facility and pipeline to major energy infrastructure operator Jemena for $50 million.

Following successful commissioning and performance testing, Jemena has taken ownership of the facility and will compress and transport Senex's natural gas to market under a long-term gas tolling arrangement.

As announced on 17 June 2019, key terms of the transaction include:

  • Cash consideration of $50 million, with proceeds to support continued development of Senex's Surat Basin natural gas developments and other growth projects.
  • Gas tolling agreement providing firm capacity service to Senex, with Senex to pay a capacity-based tariff to Jemena in line with an agreed production profile.
  • Initial processing capacity of ~6 PJ/year (16 TJ/day) with provision for low-cost expansion to ~9 PJ/year (24 TJ/day) at Senex's option.
  • Provision for further processing capacity expansion up to the designed site capacity of ~18 PJ/year (48 TJ/day).
  • Initial term of 21 years ending 31 December 2040, with an option to extend up to 10 years.

Senex is the first independent Queensland natural gas company in recent years to commission a greenfield gas processing facility. The plant has performed above expectations, with the first of two compression trains operating above the nameplate capacity of 8 TJ/day.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said completion of the transaction continued to de-risk Senex's Western Surat natural gas developments.

"Senex's broad natural gas development capabilities have been confirmed again at Roma North by construction and commissioning of the gas processing facility and pipeline to schedule and on budget.

"This transaction allows Senex to focus on its core competency of developing natural gas acreage while also benefiting from long-term tolling arrangements with flexible expansion options.

"We are also pleased to have strengthened our relationship with Jemena as we work together to deliver more natural gas to the east coast market."

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 2

ASX Announcement: Senex completes $50 million sale of Roma North gas processing facility and pipeline

Senex Surat Basin project areas

Roma North gas processing facility

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Senior Advisor - Investor Relations

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 30, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 00:11:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENEX ENERGY LTD
08:12pSENEX ENERGY : completes $50 million sale of Roma North gas processing facility ..
PU
09/10SENEX ENERGY : Chief Financial Officer appointed
PU
09/10SENEX ENERGY : Wandoan hosts first women's polocrosse competition
PU
09/02SENEX ENERGY : Surat Basin operations update
PU
08/28SENEX ENERGY : Gemba-1 gas discovery ready for production
PU
08/19SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 4E – Preliminary final annual report
PU
08/19SENEX ENERGY : FY19 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
08/19SENEX ENERGY : FY19 Full Year Results and Reserve Statement
PU
08/13SENEX ENERGY : FY19 full year results conference call
PU
08/05SENEX ENERGY : Appendix 3Y – Craven
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 121 M
EBIT 2020 23,9 M
Net income 2020 16,8 M
Debt 2020 58,8 M
Yield 2020 33,3%
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,27x
EV / Sales2021 3,19x
Capitalization 581 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,46  AUD
Last Close Price 0,40  AUD
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Gary Mallett Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LTD49.09%409
CNOOC LTD-2.30%69 933
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.26%63 500
EOG RESOURCES INC.-7.09%47 026
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-24.36%41 405
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD2.49%30 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group