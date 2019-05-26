Log in
Senex Energy : starts commissioning Roma North gas facility

05/26/2019 | 08:09pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 27 May 2019

Senex starts commissioning Roma North gas facility

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced it had achieved mechanical completion and begun commissioning of the Roma North natural gas processing facility in the western Surat Basin.

Commissioning is the final stage before start-up and steady-state operations and involves rigorous safety and quality checks.

The completed facility comprises four gas compressors providing ~6 PJ/year (16 TJ/day) of initial gas processing capacity, a dehydration unit to remove water from the gas and a 5.6km pipeline connection to the Comet Ridge to Wallumbilla Pipeline.

The initial capacity can easily be expanded to ~9 PJ/year (24 TJ/day) at low cost, with modular design allowing for a further doubling of capacity up to ~18 PJ/year (48 TJ/day).

Construction has been completed to schedule, on budget and with excellent safety performance. Senex is on track to deliver processed sales gas to GLNG by the middle of the year.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the gas processing facility was important infrastructure for Senex's long-term growth and the east coast gas market.

"Senex is the first independent Queensland natural gas company in recent years to start commissioning a greenfield processing facility," Mr Davies said.

"This outcome is testament to Senex's considerable operational capabilities, which are setting us up for further growth as we begin the next phase of drilling this month and plan future appraisal activity.

"The Roma North facility can rapidly be expanded at low cost, allowing maximum recovery of gas reserves from Roma North and the wider Western Surat area."

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 2

ASX Announcement: Senex starts commissioning Roma North gas facility

Roma North processing facility

Dehydration equipment

Compression equipment and pipe rack

Compression equipment

Compression equipment and piles for expansion (foreground)

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 00:08:04 UTC
