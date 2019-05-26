Senex Energy : starts commissioning Roma North gas facility

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 27 May 2019

Senex starts commissioning Roma North gas facility

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced it had achieved mechanical completion and begun commissioning of the Roma North natural gas processing facility in the western Surat Basin.

Commissioning is the final stage before start-up and steady-state operations and involves rigorous safety and quality checks.

The completed facility comprises four gas compressors providing ~6 PJ/year (16 TJ/day) of initial gas processing capacity, a dehydration unit to remove water from the gas and a 5.6km pipeline connection to the Comet Ridge to Wallumbilla Pipeline.

The initial capacity can easily be expanded to ~9 PJ/year (24 TJ/day) at low cost, with modular design allowing for a further doubling of capacity up to ~18 PJ/year (48 TJ/day).

Construction has been completed to schedule, on budget and with excellent safety performance. Senex is on track to deliver processed sales gas to GLNG by the middle of the year.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said the gas processing facility was important infrastructure for Senex's long-term growth and the east coast gas market.

"Senex is the first independent Queensland natural gas company in recent years to start commissioning a greenfield processing facility," Mr Davies said.

"This outcome is testament to Senex's considerable operational capabilities, which are setting us up for further growth as we begin the next phase of drilling this month and plan future appraisal activity.

"The Roma North facility can rapidly be expanded at low cost, allowing maximum recovery of gas reserves from Roma North and the wider Western Surat area."

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.