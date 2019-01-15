Senior Housing Properties Trust : Announces 2018 Dividend Allocation

Senior Housing Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SNH) today announced that the
characterization of dividends for 2018 income tax reporting purposes is
as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Allocation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Unrecaptured
|
|
|
Declaration
|
|
Record
|
|
Paid/Payable
|
|
Dividends
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
199A
|
|
Qualified
|
|
Capital
|
|
Section 1250
|
|
Return of
|
Dates
|
|
Dates
|
|
Dates
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Income
|
|
Dividend(1)
|
|
Dividend(2)
|
|
Gain
|
|
Gain(3)
|
|
Capital
|
01/19/18
|
|
01/29/18
|
|
02/22/18
|
|
$0.39
|
|
$0.1487
|
|
$0.1458
|
|
$0.0029
|
|
$0.2413
|
|
$0.0801
|
|
$0.0000
|
04/19/18
|
|
04/30/18
|
|
05/17/18
|
|
$0.39
|
|
$0.1487
|
|
$0.1458
|
|
$0.0029
|
|
$0.2413
|
|
$0.0801
|
|
$0.0000
|
07/19/18
|
|
07/30/18
|
|
08/16/18
|
|
$0.39
|
|
$0.1487
|
|
$0.1458
|
|
$0.0029
|
|
$0.2413
|
|
$0.0801
|
|
$0.0000
|
10/18/18
|
|
10/29/18
|
|
11/15/18
|
|
$0.39
|
|
$0.1487
|
|
$0.1458
|
|
$0.0029
|
|
$0.2413
|
|
$0.0801
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALS:
|
|
$1.56
|
|
$0.5948
|
|
$0.5832
|
|
$0.0116
|
|
$0.9652
|
|
$0.3204
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
38.13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
61.87%
|
|
|
|
0.00%
(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the
Ordinary Income amount.
(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary
Income amount.
(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the
Total Capital Gain amount.
SNH’s common share CUSIP number is 81721M109. This information
represents final income allocations.
Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting.
This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.
Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or
REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life
science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States.
SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.
(Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is
headquartered in Newton, MA.
A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of
beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder,
Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the
Trust.
