Senior Housing Properties Trust : Announces 2018 Dividend Allocation

01/15/2019 | 04:11pm EST

Senior Housing Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SNH) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2018 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

         

Common Shares

 
Dividend Allocation
  Per Share
  Section     Total   Unrecaptured  
Declaration Record Paid/Payable Dividends Ordinary 199A Qualified Capital Section 1250 Return of

Dates

Dates

Dates

Per Share

Income

Dividend(1)

Dividend(2)

Gain

Gain(3)

Capital

01/19/18 01/29/18 02/22/18 $0.39 $0.1487 $0.1458 $0.0029 $0.2413 $0.0801 $0.0000
04/19/18 04/30/18 05/17/18 $0.39 $0.1487 $0.1458 $0.0029 $0.2413 $0.0801 $0.0000
07/19/18 07/30/18 08/16/18 $0.39 $0.1487 $0.1458 $0.0029 $0.2413 $0.0801 $0.0000
10/18/18 10/29/18 11/15/18 $0.39 $0.1487 $0.1458 $0.0029 $0.2413 $0.0801 $0.0000
TOTALS: $1.56 $0.5948 $0.5832 $0.0116 $0.9652 $0.3204 $0.0000
100.00% 38.13% 61.87% 0.00%

(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.

SNH’s common share CUSIP number is 81721M109. This information represents final income allocations.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2019
