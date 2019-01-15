Senior Housing Properties Trust : Announces 2018 Dividend Allocation

Senior Housing Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SNH) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2018 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

Common Shares Dividend Allocation Per Share Section Total Unrecaptured Declaration Record Paid/Payable Dividends Ordinary 199A Qualified Capital Section 1250 Return of Dates Dates Dates Per Share Income Dividend(1) Dividend(2) Gain Gain(3) Capital 01/19/18 01/29/18 02/22/18 $0.39 $0.1487 $0.1458 $0.0029 $0.2413 $0.0801 $0.0000 04/19/18 04/30/18 05/17/18 $0.39 $0.1487 $0.1458 $0.0029 $0.2413 $0.0801 $0.0000 07/19/18 07/30/18 08/16/18 $0.39 $0.1487 $0.1458 $0.0029 $0.2413 $0.0801 $0.0000 10/18/18 10/29/18 11/15/18 $0.39 $0.1487 $0.1458 $0.0029 $0.2413 $0.0801 $0.0000 TOTALS: $1.56 $0.5948 $0.5832 $0.0116 $0.9652 $0.3204 $0.0000 100.00% 38.13% 61.87% 0.00%

(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.

SNH’s common share CUSIP number is 81721M109. This information represents final income allocations.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

