Senior : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

07/04/2019 | 01:08pm EDT

Senior appoints Joint Corporate Broker

Senior plc ('Senior'), an international manufacturer of high technology components and systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Credit Suisse International ('Credit Suisse') as joint corporate broker to the Company with immediate effect. Credit Suisse will act as joint broker alongside Jefferies International Limited.

For further information contact:

Senior plc

David Squires

Chief Executive Officer

Bindi Foyle

Group Financial Director

Gulshen Patel

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+44 (0)1923 714722

Jefferies International Limited

Paul Nicholls

+44 (0)207 029 8211

Christopher Binks

+44 (0)20 7029 8545

Credit Suisse International

Antonia Rowan

+44 (0)20 7888 4362

About Senior

Senior is an international manufacturing group with operations in 14 countries. It is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (symbol SNR). Senior designs, manufactures and markets high technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets. Further information on Senior plc may be found at: www.seniorplc.com.

Disclaimer

Senior plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 17:07:01 UTC
EPS Revisions
