Senior : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Senior appoints Joint Corporate Broker
Senior plc ('Senior'), an international manufacturer of high technology components and systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Credit Suisse International ('Credit Suisse') as joint corporate broker to the Company with immediate effect. Credit Suisse will act as joint broker alongside Jefferies International Limited.
For further information contact:
Senior plc
David Squires
Chief Executive Officer
Bindi Foyle
Group Financial Director
Gulshen Patel
Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
+44 (0)1923 714722
Jefferies International Limited
Paul Nicholls
+44 (0)207 029 8211
Christopher Binks
+44 (0)20 7029 8545
Credit Suisse International
Antonia Rowan
+44 (0)20 7888 4362
About Senior
Senior is an international manufacturing group with operations in 14 countries. It is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (symbol SNR). Senior designs, manufactures and markets high technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets. Further information on Senior plc may be found at: www.seniorplc.com.
