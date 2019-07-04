Senior : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Senior appoints Joint Corporate Broker

Senior plc ('Senior'), an international manufacturer of high technology components and systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Credit Suisse International ('Credit Suisse') as joint corporate broker to the Company with immediate effect. Credit Suisse will act as joint broker alongside Jefferies International Limited.

About Senior

Senior is an international manufacturing group with operations in 14 countries. It is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (symbol SNR). Senior designs, manufactures and markets high technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets. Further information on Senior plc may be found at: www.seniorplc.com.