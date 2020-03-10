Log in
Senior : Vesting of executive share awards

03/10/2020 | 03:24am EDT

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR THEIR CONNECTED PERSONS

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in Senior plc ('the Company') were released to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') on 6 March 2020 under the terms of the following share plans:

1.

The Senior plc 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') award made on 28 February 2017, as a result of the performance conditions attaching to the LTIP awards having been satisfied as to 27.5%.

2.

The Company's Deferred Bonus award made on 28 February 2017. Subject to the terms of the Plan, the awards ordinarily vest three years after the date of grant, subject to a grantee's continued employment within the Company's Group until such time. No consideration was paid for the grant of these awards and no consideration is due on the vesting on these awards.

Only existing ordinary shares sourced via the Company's Employee Benefit Trust were used to satisfy these awards.

The Company has been advised that some of the shares released to the PDMRs were subsequently disposed of on 6 March 2020, as indicated below at a share price of £1.407. These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Name of PDMR

No. of LTIP award shares vested

No. of Deferred Bonus award shares vested

Total no. of shares vested

Total no. of shares sold

David Beavan

24,559

9,566

34,125

16,062

Andrew Bodenham

19,944

7,467

27,411

12,910

Launie Fleming**

49,910

9,271

59,181

19,185

Bindi Foyle*

23,151

8,794

31,945

15,045

Jane Johnston

30,190

7,381

37,571

17,695

Joe Mockus**

45,772

3,045

48,817

24,408

Andrea Rigamonti

11,391

8,813

20,204

9,516

Mike Sheppard**

51,415

9,027

60,442

60,442

David Squires*

111,454

29,315

140,769

0

* - Main Board Director.

** - US Citizen

After completion of the above transactions, David Squires holds 244,377 shares and Bindi Foyle holds 86,238 shares in the Company.

Disclaimer

Senior plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 07:23:04 UTC
