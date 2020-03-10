Senior : Vesting of executive share awards

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR THEIR CONNECTED PERSONS

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in Senior plc ('the Company') were released to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') on 6 March 2020 under the terms of the following share plans:

1. The Senior plc 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') award made on 28 February 2017, as a result of the performance conditions attaching to the LTIP awards having been satisfied as to 27.5%. 2. The Company's Deferred Bonus award made on 28 February 2017. Subject to the terms of the Plan, the awards ordinarily vest three years after the date of grant, subject to a grantee's continued employment within the Company's Group until such time. No consideration was paid for the grant of these awards and no consideration is due on the vesting on these awards.

Only existing ordinary shares sourced via the Company's Employee Benefit Trust were used to satisfy these awards.

The Company has been advised that some of the shares released to the PDMRs were subsequently disposed of on

6 March 2020 , as indicated below at a share price of £1.407. These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Name of PDMR No. of LTIP award shares vested No. of Deferred Bonus award shares vested Total no. of shares vested Total no. of shares sold David Beavan 24,559 9,566 34,125 16,062 Andrew Bodenham 19,944 7,467 27,411 12,910 Launie Fleming** 49,910 9,271 59,181 19,185 Bindi Foyle* 23,151 8,794 31,945 15,045 Jane Johnston 30,190 7,381 37,571 17,695 Joe Mockus** 45,772 3,045 48,817 24,408 Andrea Rigamonti 11,391 8,813 20,204 9,516 Mike Sheppard** 51,415 9,027 60,442 60,442 David Squires* 111,454 29,315 140,769 0

* - Main Board Director.

** - US Citizen

After completion of the above transactions, David Squires holds 244,377 shares and Bindi Foyle holds 86,238 shares in the Company.