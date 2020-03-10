Senior : Vesting of executive share awards

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR THEIR CONNECTED PERSONS
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in Senior plc ('the Company') were released to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') on 6 March 2020 under the terms of the following share plans:
1.
The Senior plc 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') award made on 28 February 2017, as a result of the performance conditions attaching to the LTIP awards having been satisfied as to 27.5%.
2.
The Company's Deferred Bonus award made on 28 February 2017. Subject to the terms of the Plan, the awards ordinarily vest three years after the date of grant, subject to a grantee's continued employment within the Company's Group until such time. No consideration was paid for the grant of these awards and no consideration is due on the vesting on these awards.
Only existing ordinary shares sourced via the Company's Employee Benefit Trust were used to satisfy these awards.
The Company has been advised that some of the shares released to the PDMRs were subsequently disposed of on6 March 2020, as indicated below at a share price of £1.407. These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Name of PDMR
No. of LTIP award shares vested
No. of Deferred Bonus award shares vested
Total no. of shares vested
Total no. of shares sold
David Beavan
24,559
9,566
34,125
16,062
Andrew Bodenham
19,944
7,467
27,411
12,910
Launie Fleming**
49,910
9,271
59,181
19,185
Bindi Foyle*
23,151
8,794
31,945
15,045
Jane Johnston
30,190
7,381
37,571
17,695
Joe Mockus**
45,772
3,045
48,817
24,408
Andrea Rigamonti
11,391
8,813
20,204
9,516
Mike Sheppard**
51,415
9,027
60,442
60,442
David Squires*
111,454
29,315
140,769
0
* - Main Board Director.
** - US Citizen
After completion of the above transactions, David Squires holds 244,377 shares and Bindi Foyle holds 86,238 shares in the Company.