Senmiao Technology : FY 2019 Q1 Quartrely Report

We have assessed the impact of the guidance by reviewing its existing customer contracts and current accounting policies and practices to identify differences that will result from applying the new requirements, including the evaluation of its performance obligations, transaction price, customer payments, transfer of control and principal versus agent considerations. Based on the assessment, our management concluded that there was no change to the timing and pattern of revenue recognition for its current revenue streams in scope of Topic 606 and therefore there was no material changes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements upon adoption of ASC 606.

We do not expect significant outstanding contracts to be completed within 12 months ended March 31, 2018.

During the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, we generated revenues primarily from service fees in matching investors with borrowers provided over the life of a loan.

Borrowers and Creditor Partners - Transaction fees are paid by borrowers and Credit Partners to us for the work we perform through our platform. The amount of these fees is based upon the loan amount and other terms of the loan, including credit grade, maturity and other factors. The fees charged to borrowers and Creditor Partners are paid (i) upon disbursement of the proceeds for loans accruing interest on a monthly basis and (ii) upon full payment of principal and interest of loans accruing interest on a daily basis. These fees are non-refundable upon the issuance of loan.

Investors - We charge investors a service fee on their actual investment return. As a general practice, we receive the service fees upon the investors receiving their investment return. We recognize the revenue when loan is repaid and the investor receive their investment income.

Income taxes

We account for income taxes in accordance with the U.S. GAAP for income taxes. Under the asset and liability method as required by this accounting standard, the recognition of deferred income tax liabilities and assets for the expected future tax consequences of temporary differences between the income tax basis and financial reporting basis of assets and liabilities. Provision for income taxes consists of taxes currently due plus deferred taxes.

The charge for taxation is based on the results for the year as adjusted for items which are non-assessable or disallowed. It is calculated using taxrates that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the balance sheet date.

Deferred tax is accounted for using the balance sheet liability method in respect of temporary differences arising from differences between the carrying amount of assets and liabilities in the financial statements and the corresponding tax basis. Deferred tax assets are recognized to the extent that it is probable that taxable income to be utilized with prior net operating loss carried forward. Deferred tax is calculated using tax rates that are expected to apply to the period when the asset is realized or the liability is settled. Deferred tax is charged or credited in the income statement, except when it is related to items credited or charged directly to equity. Deferred tax assets are reduced by a valuation allowance when, in the opinion of management, it is more likely than not that some portion or all of the deferred tax assets will not be realized. Current income taxes are provided for in accordance with the laws of the relevant taxing authorities.

An uncertain tax position is recognized as a benefit only if it is "more likely than not" that the tax position would be sustained in a taxexamination, with a taxexamination being presumed to occur. The amount recognized is the largest amount of taxbenefit that is greater than 50% likely of being realized on examination. Penalties and interest incurred related to underpayment of income tax are classified as income tax expense in the period incurred. We did not have significant unrecognized uncertain tax positions or any unrecognized liabilities, interest or penalties associated with unrecognized tax benefit as of June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, the tax years ended December 31, 2013 through 2017 for our PRC subsidiaries remain open for statutory examination by PRC taxauthorities.

