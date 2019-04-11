Log in
Sensata Technologies Announces Date and Time of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast

04/11/2019 | 07:31am EDT

SWINDON, United Kingdom, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) today announced that it will disclose its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

Sensata will then host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business trends. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411 and referencing the Sensata Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call.  A replay of the call will be available until May 8, 2019.  To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 10130572.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 11 countries.  Sensata’s products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Further information can be found on Sensata’s website: www.sensata.com.

Contact:                                                                                                                                 
Joshua Young
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (508) 236-2196                 
Joshua.Young@sensata.com

sen_clr_v_rgb.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
